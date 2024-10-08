Lyon: What Women's Champions League records do they hold?

It was a journey that started in August 2007 in front of around 100 people in a qualifying round match in North Macedonia, and one that has taken the UEFA Women's Champions League by storm.

In October 2019, Lyon became the first club to play 100 matches in UEFA women's club competition, a 4-0 win away to Fortuna Hjørring in the first leg of the round of 16. From that opening game in what was then known as the UEFA Women's Cup – a 12-0 defeat of Slovakia's Slovan Duslo Šala in Strumica – they may not have improved on their margin of victory, but they have gone on to claim most of the club records in the competition.

2020 final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon

Chief among those is their unparalleled eight titles, including the run of five in a row from 2016 to 2020 which matched Real Madrid's men's record from the first years of the European Cup. Paco Gento was in that team; his shared record of six European club titles has been overtaken by multiple Lyon players.

Lyon put another feather in their cap in 2021 when Melvine Malard scored the first-ever goal in the newly introduced group stage. And, the following year, Wendie Renard added to the accolades as she reached 100 competition appearances, all for Lyon, before she and OL went on to contest their tenth final and returned to the European summit.

On Matchday 4 of the 2022/23 competition, Lyon added yet another record, the 4-0 home defeat of Zürich making them the first club to win 100 UEFA Women's Champions League games. In 2023/24, they equalled one of the few marks they were previously missing, reaching their 15th quarter-final to match Arsenal's tally.

Lyon in UEFA Women's Cup/UEFA Women's Champions League

2019 final highlights: Lyon 4-1 Barcelona

First game: Qualifying round vs Slovan Duslo Šala, 9 August 2007, W12-0

First team: Pons; Renard, Georges, Bompastor, Abily, Nécib, Lepailleur, Henry (Thomis 46), Cruz Traña (Brétigny 53), Simone (Faye-Chellali 55), Kátia

First goalscorer: Camille Abily (7 minutes)

Time before first goal conceded: 530 minutes (in 2-1 win against Sparta Praha, second qualifying round, Stade de Gerland)

First holders knocked out: Arsenal, 2007/08 quarter-finals

First loss over 90 minutes: 1-3 vs Duisburg (a), 2008/09 semi-final second leg (17th game)

First elimination before semi-finals: 2013/14 round of 16 vs Turbine Potsdam (7th campaign)

Final wins: 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022

Other final appearances: 2010, 2013, 2024

All Lyon's competition records

2018 final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-4 Lyon (aet)

Most titles: 8

Most consecutive titles: 5

Most final appearances: 11

Most consecutive final appearances: 5

Most semi-final appearances: 13

Most quarter-final appearances: 15 (equal with Arsenal)

Most games played: 143

Most games won: 111

Most goals scored: 491

Perfect season: 7 wins from 7 games in 2019/20 (matching Umeå's perfect 9 wins from 9 games in 2003/04)

Most games played in a season: 13 (2021/22)

Most games won in a season: 11 (2021/22)

Longest unbeaten run: 31 games

Most appearances by player: Wendie Renard 117

Most goals by player for single club: Ada Hegerberg 60

Most goals by player in single season: Ada Hegerberg 15 (2017/18)

Most final wins by individual player: Wendie Renard, Eugénie Le Sommer 8

Most final appearances by individual player: Wendie Renard 11

Most match wins by individual player: Wendie Renard 88

Record group stage away win/Joint-record group stage win: 9-0 vs Slavia Praha (2023/24)

Records they don't hold

Most participations: KÍ Klaksvík, SFK 2000 Sarajevo 22 (Lyon 18)

Most consecutive participations: SFK 2000 Sarajevo 22 (Lyon 18)

Most consecutive match wins: Umeå 14 (Lyon 13)

Most match wins by a coach: Ralf Kellermann 48 (Wolfsburg)

Most goals in single season: 45 (Wolfsburg 2013/14)

Record win: Apollon 21-0 Ada Velipojë (2012/13 qualifying round)

Most goals by player in single game: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 8 vs SS-11 Goliador-Real (2014/15 qualifying round)

Records up to 8 October 2024