Turin and Eindhoven to stage 2022 and 2023 finals

Turin's Juventus Stadium has been picked to host the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League final while Eindhoven's PSV Stadium will be the venue in 2023.

The UEFA Executive Committee announced the decisions at its meeting in Amsterdam. Turin and Eindhoven will stage the conclusions of the first two editions under the new format beginning in 2021/22, which includes a 16-team group stage among several other innovations.

The 41,500-capacity Juventus Stadium opened in 2011 on the site of the club’s former Stadio delle Alpi, and staged the 2014 UEFA Europa League final. It will be the second time the UEFA Women's Champions League final has been played in Italy after Reggio Emilia's Stadio Città del Tricolore was the venue for the 2016 decider between Lyon and Wolfsburg. An Italian women's record crowd of 39,027 at the stadium watched a league match between Juventus and Fiorentina in March 2019.

First opened in 1910, the 35,000-capacity PSV Stadium has a long history of staging major matches, including the UEFA Cup finals of 1978 (second leg) and 2006, the second leg of the 1988 UEFA Super Cup, and three games at UEFA EURO 2000. On 6 April 2018, 30,238 fans at the home of PSV Eindhoven watched the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland on the way to the FIFA Women's World Cup, a record crowd for any UEFA-organised women’s qualifier. Then on 2 June 2019, a Dutch women's highest attendance of 30,640 at the stadium saw the Netherlands face Australia in a friendly.

The UEFA Women's Champions League final became a one-off fixture in 2010, and in 2019 for the first time was moved to a separate city from the men's decider, played at Ferencváros Stadion, Budapest. Vienna's Viola Park will host the 2020 final on 24 May and the 2021 decider is at Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg.