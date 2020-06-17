Women's Champions League finals to be played in August

All remaining matches in UEFA Women’s Champions League will be played as an eight-team straight knock-out tournament at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao and the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, the UEFA Executive Committee has announced.

The quarter-finals will be played on 21 August and 22 August, and the semi-finals on 25 and 26 August at 20:00 CET. The final will take place in San Sebastián on 30 August at 20:00 CET.

A draw will also take place at UEFA in Nyon on 26 June to determine the order of matches and the final match schedule will be communicated following such draw.

The UEFA Women’s Champions League finals of the coming years will take place in Gothenburg (2021), Turin (2022) and Eindhoven (2023) as originally planned.

Teams will be allowed to register three new players on their List A for the remainder of the 2019/20 season, provided such players were already registered and eligible for the club since the last registration deadline (18 March 2020). List A will still only be able to contain a maximum of 25 players. It will not be possible for clubs to register newly-transferred players.

Five substitutions will be allowed in all the remaining matches in season 2019/20, in accordance with the temporary change to the Laws of the Game, whereas the number of substitutions for season 2020/21 will remain at three.

Quarter-finals (21/22 August, allocation tbc)

Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona

Lyon vs Bayern München

Glasgow City vs Wolfsburg

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain

Semi-finals (25/26 August, allocation tbc)

1: Arsenal/Paris vs Lyon/Bayern

2: Glasgow/Wolfsburg vs Atlético/Barcelona

Final (20:00 CET, 30 August: Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)

Winner semi-final 2 vs Winner semi-final 1