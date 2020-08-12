New UEFA Women’s Champions League web app

Wednesday 12 August 2020

A new app has been launched to help fans keep up to date on the UEFA Women's Champions League.

VIENNA,AUSTRIA,04.NOV.19 - WOMEN SOCCER - UEFA Women s Champions League, final, preview, press conference. Image shows the trophy. Photo: GEPA pictures/ Christian Ort
A new Web App has been launched for the UEFA Women's Champions League to allow fans to follow the latest action.

Web Apps are browser-based apps with a mobile-first approach. share similar behaviours to native mobile apps, but have additional benefits such as the ability to install on your device without visiting an app store or needing to install updates. The app will use less mobile data and take less device space than a traditional native apps. Additionally, fans can continue to revisit pages while offline while enjoying easy access from your device home screen.

The current UEFA Women’s App will be decommissioned on 31 August. To continue following women’s football development fans are encouraged to visit https://www.weplaystrong.org. To find out the latest scores, news, and information on UEFA Women’s Champions League visit https://www.uefa.com/womenschampionsleague/ and install the PWA today.

How to download the UEFA Women's Champions League PWA

Android

iOS

