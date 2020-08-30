Lyon win five in a row: 2019/20 Women's Champions League at a glance

Lyon beat Wolfsburg to win seventh title, fifth in a row

Vivianne Miedema, Emueje Ogbiagbevha, Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir top-score with ten



Lyon became first team to pass 100 matches in the competition this season

Lyon's Ada Hegerberg overtook Anja Mittag as all-time leading scorer in round of 16

Finals: 21 to 30 August, Bilbao & San Sebastián

Lyon hoist the trophy aloft in San Sebastián Getty Images

FINAL

Sunday 30 August

Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon (Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)

SEMI-FINALS

Wednesday 26 August

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lyon (San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao)

Tuesday 25 August

Wolfsburg 1-0 Barcelona (Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)



QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday 22 August

Arsenal 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)

Lyon 2-1 Bayern München (San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao)

Friday 21 August

Glasgow City 1-9 Wolfsburg (Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)

Atlético Madrid 0-1 Barcelona (San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao)



Vivianne Miedema scores one of her ten goals for Arsenal Getty Images

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal) 10

Emueje Ogbiagbevha* (Minsk) 10

Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir* (Breidablik) 10

Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 9

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 9

Fenna Kalma* (Twente) 9

(*includes qualifying round)

Records



Lyon won their seventh title and fifth in a row, extending their records.

Lyon were in their ninth final and set a new record of reaching five in a row (breaking their own best from between 2010 and 2013).

Sarah Bouhaddi and Wendie Renard were appearing in their ninth finals; Eugénie Le Sommer in her eighth.

Bouhaddi, Le Sommer and Renard have appeared in all seven of Lyon's final wins (Le Sommer scoring in three of them). Renard increased her record number of competition appearances to 88.

Bouhaddi, Renard, Le Sommer and Alex Popp have now played in all of the competition-record eight meetings between Wolfsburg and Lyon.

This season Lyon became the first club to appear in 100 UEFA women's club competitions games and register 80 wins, while Ada Hegerberg, injured for the August finals, broke Anja Mittag's old record to become all-time top scorer on 53 goals, which took her 50 matches.

With seven straight victories in 2019/20, Lyon completed only the second perfect season in the competition's history after Umeå's nine-win streak in 2003/04.

Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir became the first player from Iceland to play on the winning side in a final. Saki Kumagai was the first player from Asia to score in a final.

Roll of honour

Semi-final highlights: Paris 0-1 Lyon

UEFA Women's Champions League

2019/20: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-3 Lyon (FRA: San Sebastián

2018/19: Lyon (FRA) 4-1 Barcelona (ESP): Budapest

2017/18: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-4 aet Lyon (FRA): Kyiv

2016/17: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 7-6 pens Paris Saint-Germain (FRA): Cardiff

2015/16: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-1 aet, 3-4 pens Lyon (FRA): Reggio Emilia

2014/15: FFC Frankfurt (GER) 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA): Berlin

2013/14: Tyresö (SWE) 3-4 Wolfsburg (GER): Lisbon

2012/13: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-0 Lyon (FRA): London

2011/12: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 FFC Frankfurt (GER): Munich

2010/11: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 Turbine Potsdam (GER): London

2009/10: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 6-7 pens Turbine Potsdam (GER): Getafe

UEFA Women's Cup

2008/09: Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1-7 agg Duisburg (GER)

2007/08: Umeå (SWE) 3-4 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)

2006/07: Umeå (SWE) 0-1 agg Arsenal (ENG)

2005/06: Turbine Potsdam (GER) 2-7 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)

2004/05: Djurgården (SWE) 1-5 agg Turbine Potsdam (GER)

2003/04: Umeå (SWE) 8-0 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)

2002/03: Umeå (SWE) 7-1 agg Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)

2001/02: Umeå (SWE) 0-2 FFC Frankfurt (GER): Frankfurt



Most wins

One more title for Lyon's record tally Getty Images

By club

Lyon (FRA) 7

FFC Frankfurt (GER) 4

Turbine Potsdam (GER), Umeå (SWE), Wolfsburg (GER) 2

Arsenal (ENG), Duisburg (GER) 1

By country

Germany 9France 7Sweden 2

England 1



Most final appearances

Semi-final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-0 Barcelona

By club

Lyon (FRA) 9

FFC Frankfurt (GER) 6

Umeå (SWE) 5

Wolfsburg (GER) 5

Turbine Potsdam (GER) 4

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 2

Arsenal (ENG), Barcelona (ESP), Djurgården (SWE), Duisburg (GER), Fortuna Hjørring (DEN), Tyresö (SWE), Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1

By country

Germany 16

France 11

Sweden 7

Denmark, England, Russia, Spain 1

(2006 final counts as two German appearances, 2017 counts as two French appearances)