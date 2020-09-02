Women's Champions League Squad of the Season 2019/20

Dzsenifer Marozsán is named in the squad for the sixth season running

Lyon captain Wendie Renard features for a fifth straight season

Pernille Harder and Lucy Bronze are selected for the fourth season in succession

Amel Majri and Sandra Paños were both in the 2015/16, 2017/18 and 2018/19 squads

Sarah Bouhaddi previously figured in the 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2018/19 squads.

Goalkeepers

Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon)

Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain)

Sandra Paños (Barcelona)



Defenders

Lucy Bronze (Lyon)

Paulina Dudek (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kathrin Hendrich (Bayern/Wolfsburg)

Dominique Janssen (Wolfsburg)

Sakina Karchaoui (Lyon)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Midfielders

Ingrid Engen (Wolfsburg)

Kheira Hamraoui (Barcelona)

Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)

Saki Kumagai (Lyon)

Kim Little (Arsenal)

Amel Majri (Lyon)

Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon)

Alex Popp (Wolfsburg)



Forwards

Delphine Cascarino (Lyon)

Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg)

Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

Statistics

By club ...

Lyon 8

Wolfsburg 6*

Barcelona 4

Paris Saint-Germain 4

Arsenal 1

Bayern München 1*

*Hendrich moved from Bayern to Wolfsburg between the round of 16 and quarter-finals

By nationality ...

France 8

Germany 4

Norway 2

Spain 2

Chile 1

Denmark 1

England 1

Netherlands 1

Japan 1

Poland 1

Scotland 1



UEFA technical observers



Corinne Diacre, Brent Hills, Jarmo Matikainen, Monika Staab, Jorge Vilda