Katoto strike named Women's Champions League best goal: watch the top five

The UEFA technical observers have chosen the top five goals of the UEFA Women's Champions League from the quarter-finals onwards, with Marie-Antoinette Katoto's strike for Paris against Arsenal number one.

1 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain) – quarter-finals

2 Saki Kumagai (Wolfsburg vs Lyon) – final

3 Wendie Renard (Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon) – semi-finals

4 Lauren Wade (Glasgow City vs Wolfsburg) – quarter-finals

5 Beth Mead (Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain) – quarter-finals

UEFA technical observers

Corinne Diacre, Brent Hills, Jarmo Matikainen, Monika Staab, Jorge Vilda