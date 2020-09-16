Women's Champions League entries confirmed

A total of 62 teams from 50 different associations will enter the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League, with 40 of them starting the competition in the first qualifying round draw at 12:00 CET on 22 October.

Road to Gothenburg

• Holders Lyon, the top two clubs from the ten highest-ranked countries (a list which also includes Lyon) and the champions of the 11th and 12th-ranked nations (Norway and Kazakhstan) in accordance with the association coefficient rankings receive byes to the round of 32, as per the access list.

• The other 40 entrants (the Norwegian and Kazakhstani runners-up, and the champions of the remaining 38 associations) compete in the first qualifying round on 3/4 November and second qualifying round on 18/19 November for ten spots alongside those 22 sides already in last 32.

• The two qualifying rounds will be played as single-legged ties; the round of 32 onward will remain with a home-and-away format up to the 16 May final in Gothenburg.

First qualifying round draw: 12:00 CET, 22 October, Nyon

First qualifying round: 3/4 November 2020

Second qualifying round draw: 12:00 CET, 6 November, Nyon

Second qualifying round: 18/19 November 2020

Round of 32 draw: 12:00 CET, 24 November, Nyon

Round of 32: 8/9 & 15/16 December 2020

Round of 16 draw: date tbc

Round of 16: 3/4 & 10/11 March 2021

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: date tbc

Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April 2021

Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May 2021

Final: 16 May 2021 (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)

The contenders

• Debutants in round of 32: PSV Eindhoven, Servette



• Debutants in qualifying rounds: ALG Sport Kulübü, Benfica, CSKA Moskva, Hapoel Nir Ramat HaSharon, Kamenica Sasa, Lanchkhuti, Okzhetpes, Racing FC Union, Vålerenga

• Holders Lyon became the first team to win both seven titles and five in a row last season.

• The only other past champions involved are last season's runners-up Wolfsburg. Barcelona, Fortuna Hjørring and Paris Saint-Germain are also previous finalists.

Bye to round of 32

1 Lyon (FRA, holders) 145.680

2 Wolfsburg (GER) 114.090

3 Barcelona (ESP) 102.140

4 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 98.680

5 Bayern München (GER) 78.090

6 Manchester City (ENG) 69.645

7 Slavia Praha (CZE) 65.365

8 Chelsea (ENG) 63.645

9 Rosengård (SWE) 59.015

10 Atlético Madrid (ESP) 47.140

11 Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 46.385

12 Brøndby (DEN) 45.385

13 LSK Kvinner (NOR) 44.075

14 BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) 38.570

15 Zürich (SUI) 34.920

16 Sparta Praha (CZE) 31.365

17 Fiorentina (ITA) 29.065

18 Ajax (NED) 23.890

19 Göteborg (SWE) 20.015

20 Juventus (ITA) 17.065

21 PSV Eindhoven (NED) 10.890

22 Servette (SUI) 7.920

First qualifying round

1 Glasgow City (SCO) 36.590

2 FC Minsk (BLR) 25.270

3 St. Pölten (AUT) 23.950

4 ŽFK Spartak (SRB) 20.615

5 Gintra Universitetas (LTU) 19.285

6 Apollon LFC (CYP) 16.280

7 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) 15.960

8 Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (ROU) 14.630

9 PAOK (GRE) 10.635

10 Anderlecht (BEL) 10.125

11 Okzhetpes (KAZ) 9.570

12 Ferencváros (HUN) 9.470

13 Vllaznia (ALB) 9.310

14 Vålerenga (NOR) 9.075

15 Valur (ISL) 8.580

16 Górnik Łęczna (POL) 8.285

17 CSKA Moskva (RUS) 7.425

18 Pomurje Beltinci (SVN) 6.980

19 NSA Sofia (BUL) 5.985

20 WFC-2 Kharkiv (UKR) 4.800

21 Mitrovica (KOS) 4.320

22 Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 4.320

23 Breznica Pljevlja (MNE) 3.990

24 SL Benfica (POR) 3.960

25 Hapoel Nir Ramat HaSharon (ISR) 3.650

26 HJK Helsinki (FIN) 3.465

27 KÍ Klaksvík (FRO) 3.325

28 ŽNK Split (CRO) 3.310

29 Flora Tallinn (EST) 2.485

30 Peamount United (IRL) 2.475

31 ALG Sport Kulübü (TUR) 2.475

32 Linfield (NIR) 1.660

33 Rīgas Futbola skola (LVA) 1.330

34 Swansea City (WAL) 1.155

35 Birkirkara (MLT) 0.830

36 Agarista - SS Anenii Noi (MDA) 0.165

37 Alashkert (ARM) 0.000

38 Lanchkhuti (GEO) 0.000

39 Racing FC Union (LUX) 0.000

40 Kamenica Sasa (MKD) 0.000