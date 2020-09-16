Women's Champions League entries confirmed
Wednesday 16 September 2020
Holders Lyon lead 62 clubs from 50 different associations in contention this season.
A total of 62 teams from 50 different associations will enter the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League, with 40 of them starting the competition in the first qualifying round draw at 12:00 CET on 22 October.
Road to Gothenburg
• Holders Lyon, the top two clubs from the ten highest-ranked countries (a list which also includes Lyon) and the champions of the 11th and 12th-ranked nations (Norway and Kazakhstan) in accordance with the association coefficient rankings receive byes to the round of 32, as per the access list.
• The other 40 entrants (the Norwegian and Kazakhstani runners-up, and the champions of the remaining 38 associations) compete in the first qualifying round on 3/4 November and second qualifying round on 18/19 November for ten spots alongside those 22 sides already in last 32.
• The two qualifying rounds will be played as single-legged ties; the round of 32 onward will remain with a home-and-away format up to the 16 May final in Gothenburg.
First qualifying round draw: 12:00 CET, 22 October, Nyon
First qualifying round: 3/4 November 2020
Second qualifying round draw: 12:00 CET, 6 November, Nyon
Second qualifying round: 18/19 November 2020
Round of 32 draw: 12:00 CET, 24 November, Nyon
Round of 32: 8/9 & 15/16 December 2020
Round of 16 draw: date tbc
Round of 16: 3/4 & 10/11 March 2021
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: date tbc
Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April 2021
Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May 2021
Final: 16 May 2021 (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)
The contenders
• Debutants in round of 32: PSV Eindhoven, Servette
• Debutants in qualifying rounds: ALG Sport Kulübü, Benfica, CSKA Moskva, Hapoel Nir Ramat HaSharon, Kamenica Sasa, Lanchkhuti, Okzhetpes, Racing FC Union, Vålerenga
• Holders Lyon became the first team to win both seven titles and five in a row last season.
• The only other past champions involved are last season's runners-up Wolfsburg. Barcelona, Fortuna Hjørring and Paris Saint-Germain are also previous finalists.
Entries, coefficients
Bye to round of 32
1 Lyon (FRA, holders) 145.680
2 Wolfsburg (GER) 114.090
3 Barcelona (ESP) 102.140
4 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 98.680
5 Bayern München (GER) 78.090
6 Manchester City (ENG) 69.645
7 Slavia Praha (CZE) 65.365
8 Chelsea (ENG) 63.645
9 Rosengård (SWE) 59.015
10 Atlético Madrid (ESP) 47.140
11 Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 46.385
12 Brøndby (DEN) 45.385
13 LSK Kvinner (NOR) 44.075
14 BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) 38.570
15 Zürich (SUI) 34.920
16 Sparta Praha (CZE) 31.365
17 Fiorentina (ITA) 29.065
18 Ajax (NED) 23.890
19 Göteborg (SWE) 20.015
20 Juventus (ITA) 17.065
21 PSV Eindhoven (NED) 10.890
22 Servette (SUI) 7.920
First qualifying round
1 Glasgow City (SCO) 36.590
2 FC Minsk (BLR) 25.270
3 St. Pölten (AUT) 23.950
4 ŽFK Spartak (SRB) 20.615
5 Gintra Universitetas (LTU) 19.285
6 Apollon LFC (CYP) 16.280
7 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) 15.960
8 Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (ROU) 14.630
9 PAOK (GRE) 10.635
10 Anderlecht (BEL) 10.125
11 Okzhetpes (KAZ) 9.570
12 Ferencváros (HUN) 9.470
13 Vllaznia (ALB) 9.310
14 Vålerenga (NOR) 9.075
15 Valur (ISL) 8.580
16 Górnik Łęczna (POL) 8.285
17 CSKA Moskva (RUS) 7.425
18 Pomurje Beltinci (SVN) 6.980
19 NSA Sofia (BUL) 5.985
20 WFC-2 Kharkiv (UKR) 4.800
21 Mitrovica (KOS) 4.320
22 Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 4.320
23 Breznica Pljevlja (MNE) 3.990
24 SL Benfica (POR) 3.960
25 Hapoel Nir Ramat HaSharon (ISR) 3.650
26 HJK Helsinki (FIN) 3.465
27 KÍ Klaksvík (FRO) 3.325
28 ŽNK Split (CRO) 3.310
29 Flora Tallinn (EST) 2.485
30 Peamount United (IRL) 2.475
31 ALG Sport Kulübü (TUR) 2.475
32 Linfield (NIR) 1.660
33 Rīgas Futbola skola (LVA) 1.330
34 Swansea City (WAL) 1.155
35 Birkirkara (MLT) 0.830
36 Agarista - SS Anenii Noi (MDA) 0.165
37 Alashkert (ARM) 0.000
38 Lanchkhuti (GEO) 0.000
39 Racing FC Union (LUX) 0.000
40 Kamenica Sasa (MKD) 0.000