Sarah Bouhaddi named UEFA Women's Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season

Sarah Bouhaddi has been named the first UEFA Women's Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season at the UEFA Awards ceremony in Geneva.

Having committed her future to Lyon just before the 2020 finals, Bouhaddi helped them to their fifth straight title and seventh overall in what was their ninth decider. The 33-year-old France goalkeeper has been part of every one of those successes alongside Wendie Renard. Bouhaddi topped the poll ahead of final opponent Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona's Sandra Paños.

Goalkeeper of the Season voting

1 Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon) – 100 points

2 Christiane Endler (Paris) – 60 points

3 Sandra Paños (Barcelona) – 39 points

4 Frederike Abt (Wolfsburg) – 10 points

5 Hedvig Lindahl (Wolfsburg/Atlético) – 9 points

6 Laura Benkarth (Bayern) – 8 points

7 Manuela Zinsberger (Arsenal) – 4 points

8 Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City) – 3 points

9 Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Arsenal) – 1 point

= Sari van Veenendaal (Atlético) – 1 point

Clubs listed are those that players took the pitch for during the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League (i.e. not including as unused substitute). Where players took the pitch for more than one club during the competition, the later team is listed first.

Bouhaddi's 2019/20 in numbers

Appearances: 7

Minutes: 630

Clean sheets: 5

Goals conceded: 2

How Bouhaddi was chosen

Sarah Bouhaddi won her and Lyon's seventh European title in August AFP via Getty Images

The jury comprised the coaches of the eight clubs that participated in the 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League final tournament in Spain, and 20 journalists specialising in women’s football and selected by the ESM group.

Coaches and journalists were requested to pick a shortlist of three players by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to choose players from their own team.

The other award winners

UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski

UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Pernille Harder

Men's Coach of the Year: Hansi Flick

Women's Coach of the Year: Jean-Luc Vasseur

Men's Goalkeeper of the Season: Manuel Neuer

Men's Defender of the Season: Joshua Kimmich

Men's Midfielder of the Season: Kevin De Bruyne

Men's Forward of the Season: Robert Lewandowski

Women's Goalkeeper of the Season: Sarah Bouhaddi

Women's Defender of the Season: Wendie Renard

Women's Midfielder of the Season: Dzsenifer Marozsán

Women's Forward of the Season: Pernille Harder

UEFA President’s Award: Didier Drogba