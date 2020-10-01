Dzsenifer Marozsán named Women's Champions League Midfielder of the Season

Dzsenifer Marozsán has been named the first UEFA Women's Champions League Midfielder of the Season at the UEFA Awards ceremony in Geneva.

The German playmaker once again made a huge contribution as Lyon retained the title, with a competition-leading five assists the main numerical evidence of her influence. The 28-year-old is the only player to have featured in the UEFA Women's Champions League Squad of the Season for each of the last six years. Indeed, Marozsán has now lifted the trophy five times – once with Frankfurt in 2015 before victories in all four of her campaigns with Lyon since joining in 2016.

Midfielder of the Season voting

1 Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon) – 66 points

2 Alex Popp (Wolfsburg) – 30 points

3 Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir (Lyon/Wolfsburg) – 19 points

4 Saki Kumagai (Lyon) – 17 points

= Amel Majri (Lyon) – 17 points

6 Delphine Cascarino (Lyon) – 14 points

7 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) – 10 points

8 Ingrid Engen (Wolfsburg) – 8 points

= Amandine Henry (Lyon) – 8 points

10 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona) – 6 points

= Kim Little (Arsenal) – 6 points

= Lina Magull (Bayern) – 6 points

Clubs listed those for who players took the pitch during the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League (i.e. not including as unused substitute).



Marozsán's 2019/20 in numbers

Appearances: 6

Minutes: 483

Goals: 1

Assists: 5

How Marozsán was chosen

Dzsenifer Marozsán lifts the trophy in August Getty Images

The jury comprised the coaches of the eight clubs that participated in the 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League final tournament in Spain, and 20 journalists specialising in women’s football and selected by the ESM group.

Coaches and journalists were requested to pick a shortlist of three players by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to choose players from their own team.

The other award winners

UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski

UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Pernille Harder

Men's Coach of the Year: Hansi Flick

Women's Coach of the Year: Jean-Luc Vasseur

Men's Goalkeeper of the Season: Manuel Neuer

Men's Defender of the Season: Joshua Kimmich

Men's Midfielder of the Season: Kevin De Bruyne

Men's Forward of the Season: Robert Lewandowski

Women's Goalkeeper of the Season: Sarah Bouhaddi

Women's Defender of the Season: Wendie Renard

Women's Forward of the Season: Pernille Harder

UEFA President’s Award: Didier Drogba