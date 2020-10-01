Pernille Harder named Women's Champions League Forward of the Season

Pernille Harder has been named the first UEFA Women's Champions League Forward of the Season at the UEFA Awards ceremony in Geneva.

Harder, a UEFA Women’s Champions League runner-up with Wolfsburg in August, moved to Chelsea last month. The 27-year-old Denmark forward only augmented her reputation as probably the most accomplished all-around attacker in Europe in the 2019/20 campaign, scoring 38 goals in 33 games as Wolfsburg completed another German double. Nine of those goals came in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Forward of the Season voting

1 Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) – 93 points

2 Delphine Cascarino (Lyon) – 32 points

3 Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal) – 31 points

4 Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon) – 23 points

5 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) – 15 points

6 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain) – 10 points

7 Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) – 7 points

8 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona) – 6 points

= Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona) – 6 points

10 Fridolina Rolfö (Wolfsburg) – 5 points

Clubs listed those for who players took the pitch during the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League (i.e. not including as unused substitute).



Harder's 2019/20 in numbers

Appearances: 7

Minutes: 527

Goals: 9

Assists: 2

How Harder was chosen

The jury comprised the coaches of the eight clubs that participated in the 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League final tournament in Spain, and 20 journalists specialising in women’s football and selected by the ESM group.

Coaches and journalists were requested to pick a shortlist of three players by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to choose players from their own team.

The other award winners

UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski

UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Pernille Harder

Men's Coach of the Year: Hansi Flick

Women's Coach of the Year: Jean-Luc Vasseur

Men's Goalkeeper of the Season: Manuel Neuer

Men's Defender of the Season: Joshua Kimmich

Men's Midfielder of the Season: Kevin De Bruyne

Men's Forward of the Season: Robert Lewandowski

Women's Goalkeeper of the Season: Sarah Bouhaddi

Women's Defender of the Season: Wendie Renard

Women's Midfielder of the Season: Dzsenifer Marozsán

UEFA President’s Award: Didier Drogba