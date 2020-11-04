Women's Champions League first qualifying round report

The 20 UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round ties were played on Tuesday and Wednesday as the new season began.

Results

The winners progress to the second qualifying round draw at 12:00 CET on Friday with the ten victors at that stage, on 18 and 19 November, then joining the 22 clubs given byes to the round of 32

Glasgow City reached the quarter-finals for the second time last season (beating Brøndby on penalties almost exactly a year before Wednesday's shoot-out success against Peamount United); Valur made that stage in 2005/06 and on Wednesday knocked out HJK Helsinki, who had got there in 2002/03

Lanchkhuti are the first Georgian team to win a match in the competition

Vllaznia, who last term were the first Albanian side to contest the round of 32, equalised in extra-time added time before beating newcomers ALG Spor on penalties

Olimpia Cluj defeated Birkirkara in the 2012/13 and 2018/19 qualifying rounds as well as this time around

Spartak beat Anenii Noi and Anderlecht likewise defeated Linfield in last season's qualifying round as well as on Wednesday

Benfica, CSKA Moskva, Lanchkhuti and Vålerenga are through on debut

SFK 2000 Sarajevo have continued their joint-record 18th campaign but KÍ Klaksvík are out (though they have already booked a 19th European season, in 2021/22, as Faroese champions)

Tuesday

Vllaznia 3-3aet, 3-2pens ALG Spor

Olimpia Cluj 2-1 Birkirkara

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 4-0 Ramat Hasharon

Ferencváros 6-1 Racing FC Union Luxembourg

Wednesday

Glasgow City reached last season's quarter-finals Getty Images

Okzhetpes 1-2aet Lanchkhuti

FC Minsk 3-0 Rīgas FS

WFC-2 Kharkiv 9-0 Alashkert

Pomurje 3-0 Breznica Pljevlja

NSA Sofia 3-1 Kamenica Sasa

PAOK 1-3 SL Benfica

Gintra Universitetas 4-0 Slovan Bratislava

Apollon LFC 3-0 Swansea City

CSKA Moskva 2-0 Flora Tallinn

St. Pölten 2-0 Mitrovica

Valur 3-0 HJK Helsinki

Górnik Łęczna 4-1 ŽNK Split

Vålerenga 7-0 KÍ Klaksvík

ŽFK Spartak 4-0 Agarista-ȘS Anenii Noi

Anderlecht 8-0 Linfield

Glasgow City 0-0aet, 6-5pens Peamount United



Tournament calendar

First qualifying round: 3/4 November

Second qualifying round draw: 12:00 CET, 6 November, Nyon

Second qualifying round: 18/19 November

Round of 32 draw: 12:00 CET, 24 November, Nyon

Round of 32: 8/9 & 15/16 December

Round of 16 draw: 18 December

Round of 16: 3/4 & 10/11 March

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 12 March

Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April

Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May

Final: 16 May (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)