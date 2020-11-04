Women's Champions League first qualifying round report
Wednesday 4 November 2020
Last season's quarter-finalists Glasgow City were among 20 teams to win through from the opening stage.
The 20 UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round ties were played on Tuesday and Wednesday as the new season began.
- Results
- The winners progress to the second qualifying round draw at 12:00 CET on Friday with the ten victors at that stage, on 18 and 19 November, then joining the 22 clubs given byes to the round of 32
- Glasgow City reached the quarter-finals for the second time last season (beating Brøndby on penalties almost exactly a year before Wednesday's shoot-out success against Peamount United); Valur made that stage in 2005/06 and on Wednesday knocked out HJK Helsinki, who had got there in 2002/03
- Lanchkhuti are the first Georgian team to win a match in the competition
- Vllaznia, who last term were the first Albanian side to contest the round of 32, equalised in extra-time added time before beating newcomers ALG Spor on penalties
- Olimpia Cluj defeated Birkirkara in the 2012/13 and 2018/19 qualifying rounds as well as this time around
- Spartak beat Anenii Noi and Anderlecht likewise defeated Linfield in last season's qualifying round as well as on Wednesday
- Benfica, CSKA Moskva, Lanchkhuti and Vålerenga are through on debut
- SFK 2000 Sarajevo have continued their joint-record 18th campaign but KÍ Klaksvík are out (though they have already booked a 19th European season, in 2021/22, as Faroese champions)
Tuesday
Vllaznia 3-3aet, 3-2pens ALG Spor
Olimpia Cluj 2-1 Birkirkara
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 4-0 Ramat Hasharon
Ferencváros 6-1 Racing FC Union Luxembourg
Wednesday
Okzhetpes 1-2aet Lanchkhuti
FC Minsk 3-0 Rīgas FS
WFC-2 Kharkiv 9-0 Alashkert
Pomurje 3-0 Breznica Pljevlja
NSA Sofia 3-1 Kamenica Sasa
PAOK 1-3 SL Benfica
Gintra Universitetas 4-0 Slovan Bratislava
Apollon LFC 3-0 Swansea City
CSKA Moskva 2-0 Flora Tallinn
St. Pölten 2-0 Mitrovica
Valur 3-0 HJK Helsinki
Górnik Łęczna 4-1 ŽNK Split
Vålerenga 7-0 KÍ Klaksvík
ŽFK Spartak 4-0 Agarista-ȘS Anenii Noi
Anderlecht 8-0 Linfield
Glasgow City 0-0aet, 6-5pens Peamount United
Tournament calendar
First qualifying round: 3/4 November
Second qualifying round draw: 12:00 CET, 6 November, Nyon
Second qualifying round: 18/19 November
Round of 32 draw: 12:00 CET, 24 November, Nyon
Round of 32: 8/9 & 15/16 December
Round of 16 draw: 18 December
Round of 16: 3/4 & 10/11 March
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 12 March
Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April
Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May
Final: 16 May (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)