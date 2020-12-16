Women's Champions League round of 32 latest

UEFA Women's Champions League holders Lyon are among those through to the round of 16 so far: in all 15 ties will be settled by Thursday with Vålerenga taking on Brøndby in the remaining fixtures on 7 and 14 February.

2020 final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon

Lyon saw off Juventus to make it 24 wins out of 24 in the 12 seasons of the round of 32 (which will be replaced in the new format from 2021/22 including a 16-team group stage).

Atlético ended Servette's debut campaign to also advance on Tuesday.

BIIK-Kazygurt are into the round of 16 for the fourth time in five seasons.

Daniele Sabatino scored five minutes into added time to send Fiorentina through at Slavia.

Paris, pipped by Lyon in last season's semi-finals, eased through.

Manchester City dashed Göteborg's hopes reaching the final in their home town.

The round of 16 draw is on 16 February with the ties scheduled for 3/4 & 10/11 March.

Lyon paid tribute to their technical director Gérard Houllier, who died on Monday, before kick-off against Juventus Icon Sport via Getty Images

Wednesday 16 December

BIIK-Kazygurt 1-0 WFC-2 Kharkiv (agg: 2-2, BIIK win on away goals)

Slavia Praha 0-1 Fiorentina (agg: 2-3)

Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 Górnik Łęczna (agg: 8-1)

Manchester City 3-0 Göteborg (agg: 5-1)

Barcelona vs PSV Eindhoven (first leg: 4-1)

Bayern München vs Ajax (first leg: 3-1)

Wolfsburg vs Spartak Subotica (first leg: 5-0)

Rosengård vs ﻿Lanchkhuti (first leg: 7-0)

LSK Kvinner vs Minsk (first leg: 2-0)

Fortuna Hjørring vs Pomurje (first leg: 3-0)

Chelsea vs Benfica (first leg: 5-0)

Glasgow City vs Sparta Praha (first leg: 1-2)

Tuesday 15 December

Lyon 3-0 Juventus (agg: 6-2)

Atlético Madrid 5-0 Servette (agg: 9-2)

Atlético reached the round of 16 on Tuesday Getty Images

Thursday 17 December

Zürich vs St. Pölten (first leg: 0-2)

Sunday 14 February

Brøndby vs Vålerenga

Watch the top five goals of the 2020 finals

Juventus twice led Lyon but the holders turned the game to make it 23 wins out of 23 in their round of 32 matches.

Last season's runners-up Wolfsburg secured a comfortable win at Spartak Subotica, who held them 0-0 at this stage five years ago.

Past quarter-finalists Sparta Praha earned a 2-1 victory against Glasgow City, who made the last eight for the second time in 2019/20.

Fran Kirby's early goal at Benfica made her Chelsea's all-time leading scorer.

FIFA Women's World Cup champion Sam Mewis got the winner on her competition debut in Manchester City's comeback triumph.

Both Spanish sides gained leads against debutants – Barcelona 4-1 victors at PSV and Atlético twice trailing at Servette but winning 4-2 with a crucial goal from Deyna Castellanos, only the second player from Venezuela to play in the competition.

Paris matched last season's other four semi-finalists Lyon, Wolfsburg and Barcelona by winning their first leg 2-0 at Górnik Łęczna.

Sunday 7 February

Vålerenga vs Brøndby

Thursday 10 December

Fiorentina 2-2 Slavia Praha

Górnik Łęczna 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Ajax 1-3 Bayern München



Wednesday 9 December

﻿Lanchkhuti 0-7 Rosengård

Minsk 0-2 LSK Kvinner

WFC-2 Kharkiv 2-1 BIIK-Kazygurt

Pomurje 0-3 Fortuna Hjørring

Spartak Subotica 0-5 Wolfsburg

Juventus 2-3 Lyon

Sparta Praha 2-1 Glasgow City

Benfica 0-5 Chelsea

Göteborg 1-2 Manchester City

PSV Eindhoven 1-4 Barcelona

St. Pölten 2-0 Zürich

Servette 2-4 Atlético Madrid

Fran Kirby's early goal at Benfica made her Chelsea's all-time leading scorer Chelsea FC via Getty Images

UEFA can confirm that the second leg Brøndby (DEN) vs Vålerenga (NOR), scheduled for Wednesday 16 December in Brøndby, has been postponed. This follows the announcement last week that the first leg between the two teams, planned for 10 December in Oslo, could not take place as scheduled.

Both clubs have requested that the 1st and 2nd legs of the tie in question be rearranged to take place on the following dates: 7 February 2021: Vålerenga vs Brøndby; 14 February 2021: Brøndby vs Vålerenga. UEFA has agreed to this request.

Guide

• Lyon became the first team to win both seven titles and five in a row last season.

• The Juventus Stadium staged the Italian club's opening leg against holders Lyon – the first UEFA Women's Champions League game at the ground that will host the 2022 final.

Watch highlights of Lyon's seven final wins and trophy lifts

• The only other past champions competing in this round are last season's runners-up Wolfsburg. Barcelona, Fortuna Hjørring and Paris Saint-Germain are previous finalists.

• Brøndby, Lyon, Fortuna Hjørring are ever-presents in the round of 32, introduced in 2009/10. Sparta Praha and Zürich will be involved for the 11th time in the 12 seasons.

• Brøndby are in the competition for a record-equalling 18th straight season and are the only side to have participated in the knockout phase in that many campaigns.

• Last season's quarter-finalists Glasgow City won both qualifying ties on penalties; adding their last-16 scalp of Brøndby in 2019/20, they have become the first team to triumph in three shoot-outs in this competition.



• Debutants starting in the round of 32: PSV Eindhoven, Servette.

• Debutants who came through qualifying: Benfica, Vålerenga, Lanchkhuti.

• Lanchkhuti became the first Georgian side to win a match in this competition in the opening qualifying round.

• Górnik Łęczna and Kharkiv are also in the round of 32 for the first time.

Tournament calendar



Round of 16 draw: 16 February

Round of 16: 3/4 & 10/11 March

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 12 March

Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April

Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May

Final: 16 May 2021 (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)