Women's Champions League round of 32 guide

UEFA Women's Champions League holders Lyon will begin their title defence against Juventus after the round of 32 draw set the two-legged knockout ties on 9/10 and 15/16 December.

• Lyon became the first team to win both seven titles and five in a row last season.

• The Juventus Stadium will stage the Italian club's opening leg against holders Lyon, the first UEFA Women's Champions League game at the arena that will stage the 2022 final.

Watch highlights of Lyon's seven final wins and trophy lifts

• The only other past champions competing in this round are last season's runners-up Wolfsburg. Barcelona, Fortuna Hjørring and Paris Saint-Germain are previous finalists.

• Brøndby, Lyon, Fortuna Hjørring are ever-presents in the round of 32, introduced in 2009/10. Sparta Praha and Zürich will be involved for the 11th time in the 12 seasons.

• Brøndby are in the competition for a record-equalling 18th straight season and are the only side to have participated in the knockout phase in that many campaigns.

• Wolfsburg beat Spartak in the 2015/16 round of 32 but only after a 0-0 first-leg draw in Subotica.

• Last season's quarter-finalists Glasgow City won both qualifying ties on penalties; adding their round of 16 scalp of Brøndby last term, they have become the first team to triumph in three shoot-outs in this competition.



• Debutants starting in round of 32: PSV Eindhoven, Servette.

• Debutants who came through qualifying: Benfica, Vålerenga, Lanchkhuti.

• Lanchkhuti became the first Georgian side to win a match in this competition in the opening qualifying round.

• Górnik Łęczna and Kharkiv are also in the round of 32 for the first time.

First legs

Watch the top five goals of the 2020 finals

Wednesday 9 December

﻿Lanchkhuti vs Rosengård

Minsk vs LSK Kvinner

WFC-2 Kharkiv vs BIIK-Kazygurt

Pomurje vs Fortuna Hjørring

Spartak Subotica vs Wolfsburg

Juventus vs Lyon

Sparta Praha vs Glasgow City

Benfica vs Chelsea

Göteborg vs Manchester City

PSV Eindhoven vs Barcelona

St. Pölten vs Zürich

Servette vs Atlético Madrid

Thursday 10 December

Fiorentina vs Slavia Praha

Górnik Łęczna vs Paris Saint-Germain

Ajax vs Bayern München

Vålerenga vs Brøndby



Second legs

2020 final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon

Tuesday 15 December

Lyon vs Juventus

Atlético Madrid vs Servette

Wednesday 16 December

BIIK-Kazygurt vs WFC-2 Kharkiv

Slavia Praha vs Fiorentina

Paris Saint-Germain vs Górnik Łęczna

Manchester City vs Göteborg

Barcelona vs PSV Eindhoven

Bayern München vs Ajax

Brøndby vs Vålerenga

Wolfsburg vs Spartak Subotica

Rosengård vs ﻿Lanchkhuti

LSK Kvinner vs Minsk

Fortuna Hjørring vs Pomurje

Chelsea vs Benfica

Glasgow City vs Sparta Praha

Thursday 17 December

Zürich vs St. Pölten

Tournament calendar



Round of 16 draw: 16 February

Round of 16: 3/4 & 10/11 March

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 12 March

Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April

Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May

Final: 16 May 2021 (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)