Women's Champions League round of 32 guide

Sunday 29 November 2020

Juventus face Lyon, Ajax meet Bayern and Benfica play Chelsea as the top seeds enter.

The 2022 final venue Juventus Stadium will host its first UEFA Women's Champions League game when Lyon begin their title defence
The 2022 final venue Juventus Stadium will host its first UEFA Women's Champions League game when Lyon begin their title defence Getty Images

UEFA Women's Champions League holders Lyon will begin their title defence against Juventus after the round of 32 draw set the two-legged knockout ties on 9/10 and 15/16 December.

Lyon became the first team to win both seven titles and five in a row last season.

• The Juventus Stadium will stage the Italian club's opening leg against holders Lyon, the first UEFA Women's Champions League game at the arena that will stage the 2022 final.

Watch highlights of Lyon's seven final wins and trophy lifts
Watch highlights of Lyon's seven final wins and trophy lifts

• The only other past champions competing in this round are last season's runners-up Wolfsburg. Barcelona, Fortuna Hjørring and Paris Saint-Germain are previous finalists.

Brøndby, Lyon, Fortuna Hjørring are ever-presents in the round of 32, introduced in 2009/10. Sparta Praha and Zürich will be involved for the 11th time in the 12 seasons.

Brøndby are in the competition for a record-equalling 18th straight season and are the only side to have participated in the knockout phase in that many campaigns.

Wolfsburg beat Spartak in the 2015/16 round of 32 but only after a 0-0 first-leg draw in Subotica.

• Last season's quarter-finalists Glasgow City won both qualifying ties on penalties; adding their round of 16 scalp of Brøndby last term, they have become the first team to triumph in three shoot-outs in this competition.

• Debutants starting in round of 32: PSV Eindhoven, Servette.

• Debutants who came through qualifying: Benfica, Vålerenga, Lanchkhuti.

Lanchkhuti became the first Georgian side to win a match in this competition in the opening qualifying round.

Górnik Łęczna and Kharkiv are also in the round of 32 for the first time.

First legs

Watch the top five goals of the 2020 finals
Watch the top five goals of the 2020 finals

Wednesday 9 December
﻿Lanchkhuti vs Rosengård 
Minsk vs LSK Kvinner
WFC-2 Kharkiv vs BIIK-Kazygurt
Pomurje vs Fortuna Hjørring
Spartak Subotica vs Wolfsburg
Juventus vs Lyon
Sparta Praha vs Glasgow City
Benfica vs Chelsea
Göteborg vs Manchester City
PSV Eindhoven vs Barcelona
St. Pölten vs Zürich
Servette vs Atlético Madrid

Thursday 10 December
Fiorentina vs Slavia Praha
Górnik Łęczna vs Paris Saint-Germain 
Ajax vs Bayern München
Vålerenga vs Brøndby

Second legs

2020 final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon
2020 final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon

Tuesday 15 December
Lyon vs Juventus 
Atlético Madrid vs Servette 

Wednesday 16 December
BIIK-Kazygurt vs WFC-2 Kharkiv 
Slavia Praha vs Fiorentina 
Paris Saint-Germain vs Górnik Łęczna 
Manchester City vs Göteborg 
Barcelona vs PSV Eindhoven  
Bayern München vs Ajax 
Brøndby vs Vålerenga 
Wolfsburg vs Spartak Subotica 
Rosengård vs ﻿Lanchkhuti
LSK Kvinner vs Minsk 
Fortuna Hjørring vs Pomurje 
Chelsea vs Benfica 
Glasgow City vs Sparta Praha 

Thursday 17 December
Zürich vs St. Pölten 

Tournament calendar

Round of 16 draw: 16 February
Round of 16: 3/4 & 10/11 March
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 12 March
Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April
Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May
Final: 16 May 2021 (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday 29 November 2020