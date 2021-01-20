UEFA.com fans' Women's Team of the Year 2020: stats breakdown

The first UEFA.com fans' Women's Team of the Year has been revealed following five weeks of voting.



All users who submitted a team will now be entered into a prize draw to win a VIP trip to both the men's and women's UEFA Champions League finals. You can check out the UEFA.com fans' Men's Team of the Year 2020 here.

The two winning sides reflect the votes of the fans in parallel with players’ achievements over the course of 2020, and were validated based on input from a UEFA technical observer panel throughout the course of the year.

Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon & France)

Sarah Bouhaddi: Women's Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season

2020

UEFA Women's Champions League: 5 appearances (2 clean sheets)

Domestic: 15 (12)

France: 1 (1)

Total: 21 (15)

Won record-equalling seventh UEFA Women's Champions League title (picking up the competition's inaugural Goalkeeper of the Season award) and eighth French double with Lyon, letting in only seven goals all year.

Lucy Bronze (Lyon/Manchester City & England)

2020

UEFA Women's Champions League: 5 appearances (2 clean sheets)

Domestic: 20 (12)

England: no appearances

Total: 25 (14)

The 2019 UEFA and 2020 FIFA player of the year made it three UEFA Women's Champions League titles in three seasons with Lyon. The right-back was superb in the final against Wolfsburg, before returning to Manchester City and winning the FA Women's Cup at Wembley.

Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon & Canada)

2020

UEFA Women's Champions League: 5 appearances (2 clean sheets)

Domestic: 16 (11)

Canada: 6 (4)

Total: 27 (17)

Stepped up as Wendie Renard's regular central defensive partner in Griedge Mbock Bathy's injury absence to help Lyon to another clean sweep of trophies in a year in which Buchanan won her 100th Canada cap at the age of 24.

Wendie Renard (Lyon & France)

Wendie Renard: Women's Champions League Defender of the Season

2020

UEFA Women's Champions League: 4 appearances (1 clean sheet)

Domestic: 19 (14)

France: 4 (4)

Total: 27 (19)

A seventh UEFA Women's Champions League title came to the Lyon captain, tournament Defender of the Season, competition appearance record-holder and winning goalscorer in the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain. There was also a ninth French double for the towering centre-back, who was cited by President Emmanuel Macron in his new year address as someone who made the nation "dream in this grey period".

Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea & Sweden)

2020

UEFA Women's Champions League: 2 appearances (2 clean sheets)

Domestic: 21 (11)

Sweden: 8 (5)

Total: 31 (18)

The ball-playing left-sided defender captained Chelsea to FA Women's Super League and League Cup success, as well as winning the FA Women's Community Shield at Wembley, and helped Sweden to UEFA Women's EURO 2022 qualification.

Kheira Hamraoui (Barcelona & France)

2020

UEFA Women's Champions League: 3 appearances (1 goal)

Domestic: 14 (2)

France: no appearances

Total: 17 (3)

Hamraoui was Barcelona's goalscoring hero in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final against Atlético, but it was her role holding the midfield and letting her attacking team-mates shine that was key to her, and her club's, success.

Amandine Henry (Lyon & France)

Lyon's Amandine Henry UEFA via Getty Images

2020

UEFA Women's Champions League: 3 appearances (0 goals)

Domestic: 18 (3)

France: 4 (0)

Total: 25 (3)

There are few more complete, astute and hard-working midfielders in women's football than Henry, and she was crucial to Lyon's latest successes, even if injury in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals ruled her out of the rest of the August tournament – and despite victories in the semis and final, her influence was missed by OL.

Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir (Wolfsburg/Lyon & Iceland)

2020

UEFA Women's Champions League: 5 appearances (1 goal)

Domestic: 14 (3)

Iceland: 7 (2)

Total: 26 (6)

A key midfield component in another Wolfsburg title win, Gunnarsdóttir switched to Lyon in July and the next month aided her new club to UEFA Women's Champions League final victory against her former side with a late clinching goal in the 3-1 win. It was Gunnarsdóttir who took over Henry's role in the finals after her club-mate's injury and showed her worth in a year when she steered her nation to UEFA Women's EURO 2022 and was voted Iceland's sportsperson of 2020.

Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal & Netherlands)

2020

UEFA Women's Champions League: 1 appearance (0 goals)

Domestic: 23 (3)

Netherlands: 6 (3)

Total: 30 (6)

Van de Donk's all-round midfield ability is fully utilised by Arsenal, where she is used in both attacking and defensive roles, chipping in with crucial assists as well as sweeping up to make sure the Gunners' other creative talents have freedom to move forward. Also remained at the heart of the Netherlands' game as the reigning champions booked a UEFA Women's EURO 2022 spot in style.

Delphine Cascarino (Lyon & France)

2020

UEFA Women's Champions League: 5 appearances (0 goals)

Domestic: 19 (2)

France: 7 (1)

Total: 31 (3)

The pacy right-winger was at her devastating best in August's UEFA Women's Champions League tournament, recording the fastest two sprints among other achievements, and was named Player of the Match in Lyon's final win against Wolfsburg, setting up the first two goals in the 3-1 victory. She has continued to set up goal after goal in the French league to end a year when long-held promise was truly fulfilled.

Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg/Chelsea & Denmark)

Pernille Harder: 2019/20 UEFA Women's Player of the Year

2020

UEFA Women's Champions League: 5 appearances (5 goals)

Domestic: 23 (13)

Denmark: 8 (5)

Total: 36 (23)

The first player to be named UEFA Women's Player of the Year for a second time, Harder was more prolific in front of goal than ever in inspiring Wolfsburg to another German double and UEFA Women's Champions League final (being named the competition's Forward of the Season) before making a high-profile move to Chelsea, scoring a back-heeled goal a few minutes into her home debut for her new club. Also helped Denmark reach UEFA Women's EURO 2022 in impressive fashion.