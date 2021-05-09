Women's Champions League final form guide

See the most recent form for the UEFA Women's Champions League final contenders: both Barcelona and Chelsea clinched their domestic titles on Sunday, a week ahead of their meeting in Gothenburg.



Form includes all competitions; most recent result listed first. Latest results are domestic league games unless otherwise stated.

Barcelona

Last six games: WWWWDW

Last match: Granadilla Tenerife 0-1 Barcelona, 09/05

Where they stand: Primera División champions, Copa de la Reina semi-final

Bruna Vilamala's 38th-minute goal gave Barcelona victory on Sunday, and Levante's 1-1 draw at Espanyol confirmed the Blaugrana as champions for the sixth time, one ahead of Athletic Club's previous record. Barcelona have won all 26 of their league fixtures this season and clinched the title with eight games remaining.

Chelsea

Last six games: WWWLDW

Last match: Chelsea 5-0 Reading, 09/05

Where they stand: FA Women's Super League champions, FA Women's Cup round of 16, FA WSL Cup winners