Women's Champions League final form guide
Sunday 9 May 2021
Article summary
Final contenders Barcelona and Chelsea both clinched their league titles on Sunday, seven days ahead of their Gothenburg meeting.
Article top media content
Article body
See the most recent form for the UEFA Women's Champions League final contenders: both Barcelona and Chelsea clinched their domestic titles on Sunday, a week ahead of their meeting in Gothenburg.Women's domestic leagues: latest standings
Form includes all competitions; most recent result listed first. Latest results are domestic league games unless otherwise stated.
Barcelona
Last six games: WWWWDW
Last match: Granadilla Tenerife 0-1 Barcelona, 09/05
Where they stand: Primera División champions, Copa de la Reina semi-final
- Bruna Vilamala's 38th-minute goal gave Barcelona victory on Sunday, and Levante's 1-1 draw at Espanyol confirmed the Blaugrana as champions for the sixth time, one ahead of Athletic Club's previous record. Barcelona have won all 26 of their league fixtures this season and clinched the title with eight games remaining.
Chelsea
Last six games: WWWLDW
Last match: Chelsea 5-0 Reading, 09/05
Where they stand: FA Women's Super League champions, FA Women's Cup round of 16, FA WSL Cup winners
- Goals from Melanie Leupolz, Fran Kirby (2), Sam Kerr and Erin Cuthbert ensured Chelsea retained the English title on the final day, holding off the challenge of Manchester City. Chelsea have now won the WSL four times since its 2011 inception, one more than Arsenal.