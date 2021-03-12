Women's Champions League top scorers: Hermoso, Mewis in tight race

A close race is emerging to become this season's UEFA Women's Champions League top scorer.

In the all knockout season, the last before the introduction of a group stage in 2021/22, seven players are currently level on four goals, including five still involved in the competition at this quarter-final juncture: Rosengård duo Jelena Čanković and Sanne Troelsgaard, Barcelona's Jenni Hermoso, Lyon's Melvine Malard and Manchester City's American summer signing Sam Mewis.



What's more, plenty of players are just one goal behind, including nine whose clubs will be in the last eight. None of those currently on four or three goals have finished as top scorer before, though the likes of Zsanett Jakabfi (two in this, her last Wolfsburg season) and Pernille Harder (one for her new club Chelsea) are off the mark.

2020/21 top scorers (including qualifying)

4 Jelena Čanković (Rosengård)

4 Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona)

4 Špela Kolbl (Pomurje)

4 Melvine Malard (Lyon)

4 Sam Mewis (Manchester City)

4 Violeta Slović (Spartak Subotica)

4 Sanne Troelsgaard (Rosengård)



2020/21 top scorers (knockout only)

Sam Mewis has made a big impression in her first European season Getty Images

4 Jelena Čanković (Rosengård)

4 Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona)

4 Melvine Malard (Lyon)

4 Sam Mewis (Manchester City)

4 Sanne Troelsgaard (Rosengård)

3 Anna Anvegård (Rosengård)

3 Beth England (Chelsea)

3 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

3 Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

3 Sydney Lohmann (Bayern München)

3 Lieke Martens (Barcelona)

3 Caroline Seger (Rosengård)

3 Georgia Stanway (Manchester City)

3 Ellen White (Manchester City)

3 Mateja Zver (St. Pölten)

Top scorers by season (including qualifying)

UEFA Women's Champions League

2019/20: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Emueje Ogbiagbevha (Minsk), Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir (Breidablik) 10

2018/19: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8

2017/18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 15

2016/17: Zsanett Jakabfi (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Bayern München) 8

2015/16: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 13

2014/15: Célia Šašić (FFC Frankfurt) 14

2013/14: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 11

2012/13: Laura Rus (Apollon Limassol) 11

2011/12: Camille Abily, Eugénie Le Sommer (both Lyon) 9

2010/11: Inka Grings (Duisburg) 13

2009/10: Vanessa Bürki (Bayern München) 11

UEFA Women's Cup

2008/09: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 14

2007/08: Vira Dyatel (Kharkiv), Patrizia Panico (Bardolino Verona), Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 9

2006/07: Julie Fleeting (Arsenal) 9

2005/06: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 11

2004/05: Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam) 14

2003/04: Maria Gstöttner (Neulengbach) 11

2002/03: Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå) 10

2001/02: Gabriela Enache (Codru Anenii Noi) 12

All-time top scorers

Ada Hegerberg: on the spot

53 Ada Hegerberg (Stabæk/Turbine Potsdam/Lyon)

51 Anja Mittag (Turbine Potsdam/Rosengård/Paris Saint-Germain/Wolfsburg)

48 Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam/FFC Frankfurt/Wolfsburg)

47 Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon)

46 Marta (Umeå/Tyresö/Rosengård)

43 Camille Abily (Montpellier/Lyon)

42 Lotta Schelin (Lyon/Rosengård)

40 Nina Burger (Neulengbach)

39 Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå)

38 Inka Grings (Duisburg/Zürich)