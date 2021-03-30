Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain postponed

Due to positive cases returned by several players within the Olympique Lyonnais team following COVID-19 tests conducted within the framework of the UEFA testing program as established in the UEFA Return to Play Protocol, and the information that the entire team delegation of Olympique Lyonnais has been placed in quarantine, the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final second leg match – Olympique Lyonnais vs Paris Saint-Germain – cannot take place as scheduled.

In accordance with Article G.2.1 of Annex G ("Special rules applicable to the KO-stage of the competition due to COVID-19") of the Regulations of the UEFA Women's Champions League 2020/21, the match will be postponed.

UEFA will provide further updates regarding the status of the match in due course.