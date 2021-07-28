Women's Champions League round 1 begins 17 August

The new-look UEFA Women's Champions League kicks off on 17 and 18 August with the round 1 semi-finals, followed by the finals three days later.

Round 1 is one of two rounds before the new 16-team group stage, which begins in October. It will be split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 will consist of two stages, each of one-off matches: semi-finals (17 and 18 August) and finals/third-place play-offs (20 and 21 August). The winners of each final (11 in champions path, four in league path) will progress to round 2, with the draw on 22 August.



• Brøndby, KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo are entering for a record 19th time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). For Brøndby and Sarajevo, this is their 19th straight entry.

• Arsenal won the UEFA Women's Cup in 2006/07.

• Juventus are aiming to reach the final on home turf, with the 22 May decider set to be played at their men's home stadium.

• Debuts: Dinamo-BSUPC, Czarni Sosnowiec, Hayasa, Bordeaux, Hoffenheim, Kristianstad, Slovácko, AC Milan, Celtic, Lokomotiv Moskva.

• Rosenborg previously entered as Trondheims-Ørn.

• All groups consist of four teams except the three-sided champions path Group 11. The seeded club, Vllaznia, progress straight to the final. That group is played on 17 and 20 August along with league path Group 1, with the rounds in all other mini-tournaments played a day later.

• All kick-off times CET.



League path

Sixteen teams will enter at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.

They will be drawn into four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each.

The winners of the four finals will progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry. Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts Zürich)

17 August:

Semi-finals

Hoffenheim vs Valur (14:00)

Zürich vs AC Milan (20:00)

20 August:

Third-place match (14:00)

Final (20:00)

Group 2 (hosts Kristianstad)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Brøndby vs Kristianstad (14:00)

Bordeaux vs Slovácko (20:00)

21 August:

Third-place match (14:00)

Final (20:00)

Group 3 (hosts Rosenborg)

18 August:

Semi-finals

FC Minsk vs Rosenborg (12:00)

Levante vs Celtic (18:00)

21 August:

Third-place match (12:00)

Final (18:00)

Top five goals of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League

Group 4 (hosts Lokomotiv Moskva)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Arsenal vs Okzhetpes (12:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Lokomotiv Moskva (18:00)

21 August:

Third-place match (12:00)

Final (18:00)

Enter in round 2

Lyon, Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Slavia Praha, Rosengård, Real Madrid



Champions path

Forty-three teams are entering at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.

They have been drawn into 11 knockout mini-tournaments: ten with four teams and one with three teams. The highest-ranked team will be at home in each final

The winners of the 11 finals will progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry. Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts Gintra)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Breidablik vs KÍ Klaksvík (11:00)

Gintra vs Flora Tallinn (17:00)

21 August:

Third-place match (11:00)

Final (17:00)

Group 2 (hosts Glasgow City)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Glasgow City vs Birkirkara (11:00)

BIIK-Shymkent vs Slovan Bratislava (16:00)

21 August:

Third-place match (16:00)

Final (21:00)

Group 3 (hosts Osijek)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Anderlecht vs Hayasa (15:00)

Osijek vs Breznica Pljevlja (21:00)

21 August:

Third-place match (15:00)

Final (21:00)

Group 4 (hosts SFK 2000 Sarajevo)

18 August:

Semi-finals

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg (11:00)

Benfica vs Qiryat-Gat (17:00)

21 August:

Third-place match (11:00)

Final (17:00)

Group 5 (hosts Åland United)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Servette FCCF vs Glentoran (13:00)

Olimpia Cluj vs Åland United (19:00)

21 August:

Third-place match (13:00)

Final (19:00)

Listen to the new Women's Champions League anthem

Group 6 (hosts Apollon LFC)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Apollon LFC vs Dinamo-BSUPC (15:30)

CSKA Moskva vs Swansea City (20:45)

21 August:

Third-place match (15:30)

Final (20:45)

Group 7 (hosts PAOK)

18 August:

Semi-finals

PAOK vs Agarista CSF Anenii Noi (17:00)

Vålerenga vs Mitrovica (17:00)

21 August:

Third-place match (17:00)

Final (16:00)

Group 8 (hosts Juventus)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Juventus vs Kamenica Sasa (15:00)

St. Pölten vs Beşiktaş (21:00)

21 August:

Third-place match (15:00)

Final (21:00)

Group 9 (hosts Twente)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Spartak Subotica vs Peamount United (12:00)

Twente vs WFC Nike (19:00)



21 August:

Third-place match (12:00)

Final (19:00)

The new UEFA Women's Champions League

Group 10 (hosts Pomurje Beltinci)

18 August:

Semi-finals

WFC Kharkiv vs NSA Sofia (11:00)

Pomurje Beltinci vs Rīgas Futbola skola (17:00)

21 August:

Third-place match (11:00)

Final (17:00)

Group 11 (hosts Czarni Sosnowiec)



17 August:

Semi-final

Ferencváros vs Czarni Sosnowiec (20:45)

20 August:

Final

Vllaznia vs Ferencváros/Czarni Sosnowiec (19:45)

Enter in round 2:

Sparta Praha, Häcken, Køge

Season calendar

Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)

Semi-finals: 17/18 August

Finals/third-place play-offs: 20/21 August

Round 2 draw

22 August

Round 2

First leg: 31 August/1 September

Second leg: 8/9 September

Group stage draw

13 September

Group stage

Matchday 1: 5/6 October

Matchday 2: 13/14 October

Matchday 3: 9/10 November

Matchday 4: 17/18 November

Matchday 5: 8/9 December

Matchday 6: 15/16 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

20 December

Quarter-finals

First leg: 22/23 March

Second leg: 30/31 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 April

Second leg: 30 April/1 May

Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)

Sunday 22 May