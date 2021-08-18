Women's Champions League round 1 finals set
Wednesday 18 August 2021
Juventus, Arsenal and debutants including Bordeaux and Hoffenheim are into the round 1 finals.
The new-look UEFA Women's Champions League has begun with the round 1 semi-finals on Tuesday and Wednesday, setting up the 15 finals on Friday and Saturday.
Round 1 is one of two rounds before the new 16-team group stage, which starts in October. It will be split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 will consist of two stages, each of one-off matches: semi-finals and finals/third-place play-offs. The winners of each final (11 in champions path, four in league path) will progress to round 2, with the draw streamed at 13:00 CET on Sunday.
Two groups will be decided on Friday, with debutants Hoffenheim and AC Milan facing off in one final and Vllaznia taking on Ferencváros. The other groups end on Saturday.See who enters in round 2 and the group stage
At a glance
• Familiar campaigners through from the semis include 2007 winners Arsenal and Juventus, whose men's stadium will host the final in May.
• Racing FC Union Luxembourg became the first team from their nation to win a game in this competition.
• Debutants Bordeaux (who conceded an equaliser in added time then immediately struck a winner), Hoffenheim, Kristianstad and AC Milan all went through, as did Rosenborg, the former Trondheims-Ørn entering for the first time in their new guise.
• Debutants defeated in semi-finals were Dinamo-BSUPC, Czarni Sosnowiec, Hayasa, Slovácko, Celtic and Lokomotiv Moskva.
• All groups consist of four teams except the three-sided champions path Group 11. The seeded club, Vllaznia, progressed straight to the final.
• All kick-off times CET.
League path
- Sixteen teams enter at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.
- They are competing in four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each.
- The winners of the four finals will progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry. Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.
Group 1 (hosts Zürich)
17 August:
Semi-finals
Hoffenheim 1-0 Valur
Zürich 1-2 AC Milan
20 August:
Third-place match
Zürich vs Valur (14:00)
Final
Hoffenheim vs AC Milan (20:00)
Group 2 (hosts Kristianstad)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Brøndby 0-1 Kristianstad
Bordeaux 2-1 Slovácko
21 August:
Third-place match
Brøndby vs Slovácko (14:00)
Final
Bordeaux vs Kristianstad (20:00)
Group 3 (hosts Rosenborg)
18 August:
Semi-finals
FC Minsk 1-2 Rosenborg
Levante 2-1 Celtic
21 August:
Third-place match
FC Minsk vs Celtic (12:00)
Final
Levante vs Rosenborg (18:00)
Group 4 (hosts Lokomotiv Moskva)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Arsenal 4-0 Okzhetpes
PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Lokomotiv Moskva
21 August:
Third-place match
Okzhetpes vs Lokomotiv Moskva (12:00)
Final
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (18:00)
Enter in round 2
Lyon, Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Slavia Praha, Rosengård, Real MadridBroadcast deal: DAZN & YouTube
Champions path
- Forty-three teams enter at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.
- They compete in 11 knockout mini-tournaments: ten with four teams and one with three teams. The highest-ranked team will be at home in each final
- The winners of the 11 finals will progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry. Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.
Group 1 (hosts Gintra)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Breidablik 7-0 KÍ Klaksvík
Gintra 2-0 Flora Tallinn
21 August:
Third-place match
KÍ Klaksvík vs Flora Tallinn (11:00)
Final
Ginta vs Breidablik (17:00)
Group 2 (hosts Glasgow City)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Glasgow City 3-0 Birkirkara
BIIK-Shymkent 4-0 Slovan Bratislava
21 August:
Third-place match
Slovan Bratislava vs Birkirkara (16:00)
Final
BIIK-Shymkent vs Glasgow City (21:00)
Group 3 (hosts Osijek)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Anderlecht 3-0 Hayasa
Osijek 5-0 Breznica Pljevlja
21 August:
Third-place match
Breznica Pljevlja vs Hayasa (15:00)
Final
Anderlecht vs Osijek (21:00)
Group 4 (hosts SFK 2000 Sarajevo)
18 August:
Semi-finals
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 0-1 Racing FC Union Luxembourg
Benfica 4-0 Qiryat-Gat
21 August:
Third-place match
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Qiryat-Gat (11:00)
Final
Benfica vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg (17:00)
Group 5 (hosts Åland United)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Servette FC Chênois 1-0 Glentoran
Olimpia Cluj 0-4 Åland United
21 August:
Third-place match
Olimpia Cluj vs Glentoran (13:00)
Final
Servette FC Chênois vs Åland United (19:00)
Group 6 (hosts Apollon LFC)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Apollon LFC 2-0 Dinamo-BSUPC (aet)
CSKA Moskva 4-1 Swansea City (aet)
21 August:
Third-place match
Dinamo-BSUPC vs Swansea City (16:45)
Final
Apollon LFC vs CSKA Moskva (21:15)
Group 7 (hosts PAOK)
18 August:
Semi-finals
PAOK 6-0 Agarista CSF Anenii Noi
Vålerenga 5-0 Mitrovica
21 August:
Third-place match
Mitrovica vs Agarista CSF Anenii Noi (17:00)
Final
Vålerenga vs PAOK (16:00)
Group 8 (hosts Juventus)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Juventus 12-0 Kamenica Sasa
St. Pölten 7-0 Beşiktaş
21 August:
Third-place match
Beşiktaş vs Kamenica Sasa (15:00)
Final
St. Pölten vs Juventus (21:00)
Group 9 (hosts Twente)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Spartak Subotica 5-2 Peamount United
Twente 9-0 WFC Nike
21 August:
Third-place match
Peamount United vs WFC Nike (12:00)
Final
Twente vs Spartak Subotica (19:00)
Group 10 (hosts Pomurje Beltinci)
18 August:
Semi-finals
WFC Kharkiv 5-1 NSA Sofia
Pomurje Beltinci 6-1 Rīgas Futbola skola
21 August:
Third-place match
NSA Sofia vs Rīgas Futbola skola (11:00)
Final
WFC Kharkiv vs Pomurje Beltinci (17:00)
Group 11 (hosts Czarni Sosnowiec)
17 August:
Semi-final
Ferencváros 2-1 Czarni Sosnowiec
20 August:
Final
Vllaznia vs Ferencváros (20:00)
Enter in round 2
Sparta Praha, Häcken, Køge
Season calendar
Round 2 draw
22 August
Round 2
First leg: 31 August/1 September
Second leg: 8/9 September
Group stage draw
13 September
Group stage
Matchday 1: 5/6 October
Matchday 2: 13/14 October
Matchday 3: 9/10 November
Matchday 4: 17/18 November
Matchday 5: 8/9 December
Matchday 6: 15/16 December
Quarter-final & semi-final draw
20 December
Quarter-finals
First leg: 22/23 March
Second leg: 30/31 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 23/24 April
Second leg: 30 April/1 May
Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)
Date tbc