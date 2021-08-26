Sandra Paños named 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season

Barcelona’s Sandra Paños has been named 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season at the UEFA Awards ceremony in Istanbul.

Paños was typically assured as Barcelona won the Women's Champions League for the first time last season, keeping a clean sheet against Chelsea’s all-star attack in the Gothenburg final as her side won 4-0. The 28-year-old Spain goalkeeper was third in the voting for the inaugural award last season but was top this time, leapfrogging Christian Endler, runner-up for the second consecutive year after her final Paris Saint-Germain campaign before joining Lyon. Chelsea’s Ann-Katrin Berger was third and last year’s winner, Sarah Bouhaddi, came fifth.

Goalkeeper of the Season voting

1 Sandra Paños (Barcelona) – 95 points

2 Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain) – 90 points

3 Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea) – 60 points

4 Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City) – 8 points

5 Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon) – 4 points

6 Katarzyna Kiedrzynek (Wolfsburg) – 3 points

7 Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Atlético) – 1 point

Clubs listed are those that players took the pitch for during the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League (i.e. not including as unused substitute).

2021 final highlights: Chelsea 0-4 Barcelona

Paños’s 2020/21 in numbers

Appearances: 7

Minutes: 450

Clean sheets: 3

Goals conceded: 2

Roll of honour

2020/21 – Sandra Paños (Barcelona)

2019/20 ─ Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon)

How the award works

The jury comprised the coaches of the clubs that participated in the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 and 20 journalists specialising in women's football and selected by the ESM group. Jury members chose their top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own teams.

Other award winners

UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Jorginho (Chelsea & Italy)

UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona & Spain)

UEFA Men's Coach of the Year: Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

UEFA Women's Coach of the Year: Lluís Cortés (Barcelona)

UEFA Women's Champions League Defender of the Season: Irene Paredes (Barcelona)

UEFA Women's Champions League Midfielder of the Season: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

UEFA Women's Champions League Forward of the Season: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona)

UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

UEFA Champions League Defender of the Season: Rúben Dias (Man. City)

UEFA Champions League Men's Midfielder of the Season: N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

UEFA Champions League Men's Forward of the Season: Erling Haaland (Dortmund)

UEFA President's Award: Danish medical team, Simon Kjær