Women's Champions League round-up: Chelsea deny Wolfsburg as Paris, Madrid, Juventus win

Last season's UEFA Women's Champions League runners-up Chelsea overcame a two-goal deficit to hold Wolfsburg 3-3 in a dramatic Group A opener, while Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid all made winning starts.

Group A

Pernille Harder equalised in added time against her former club to give Chelsea a comeback point. The Blues dominated early on and led after 12 minutes as Sam Kerr latched onto Ji So-Yun's superb through ball and coolly chipped beyond Almuth Schult. Wolfsburg swiftly equalised, however, Tabea Wassmuth pouncing after a defensive mix-up before Jill Roord made it 2-1 to the visitors. Wassmuth then added another opportunist goal after break, and although Beth England immediately pulled one back, it seemed Wolfsburg would hold on until Melanie Leupolz won the ball in the Wolfsburg box and teed up Harder.

Juventus produced a dominant showing in Geneva. The visitors were always on top, and after Servette goalkeeper Inês Pereira saved Andrea Stašková's penalty, Arianna Caruso put them ahead with an expertly taken volley. Lina Hurtig doubled the lead, and although Servette substitute Natalia Padilla Bidas headed against the post, a well-struck effort from Valentina Cernoia completed the scoring for the visitors﻿.

Group B

Lorena Navarro put in a player of the match performance and secured the points for Madrid with a close-range finish 11 minutes before the break. The margin could have been even wider, with Navarro, Athenea del Castillo and Caroline Møller all guilty of missing good chances to add a second as Madrid dominated long spells of the match.

Hosting the first ever UEFA club group stage game in Iceland, Breidablik were a headache for Paris, who had to survive several big scares from the Icelandic underdogs. The two-time finalists nevertheless made sure of victory, Lea Khelifi's tap-in from a superb Sakina Karchaoui cross and Grace Geyoro's late drive earning a hard-fought three points.

