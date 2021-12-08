Women's Champions League round-up: Real Madrid through, Juventus deny Chelsea

Real Madrid have joined Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals on a night when Juventus denied Chelsea's own hopes of early progress, Wolfsburg kept their ambitions alive but WFC Kharkiv and Breidablik bowed out.

UEFA.com rounds up the drama.



Group A

It is all to play for in Group A next week after Chelsea failed to break down a stubborn Juventus. Erin Cuthbert’s shot was pushed onto the crossbar by Pauline Peyraud-Magnin in the second minute, and that was to be as close as they came, despite a dominant performance.

Peyraud-Magnin coped with everything that was thrown at her and when she was beaten, Sam Kerr’s effort was chalked off for offside. Chelsea would have qualified with a win, but instead it all goes down to the final day with the Blues travelling to Wolfsburg three points clear of both their hosts and Juventus, who will entertain Servette.

Wolfsburg got the victory they needed to keep matters in their own hands but were made to work by eliminated Servette. The visitors held sway throughout but had just an unfortunate own goal from Inês Pereira to show for their efforts before half-time, the keeper inexplicably netting after Tabea Wassmuth’s shot hit the post.

Chances came and went for the German side until Jill Roord finally notched the second six minutes from the end. Wassmuth then struck in stoppage time to take her group-stage leading goal tally to six.

16 December: Juventus vs Servette (21:00 CET), Wolfsburg vs Chelsea (21:00 CET)

Group B

Kosovare Asllani defied driving Icelandic snow to power Real Madrid into the quarter-finals, scoring twice at Breidablik to announce her late group-stage arrival. A knee injury had kept the experienced Swedish attacker sidelined but she waited a mere ten minutes to strike, before finishing a penalty half an hour later.

The weather necessitated an orange ball and a snow plough at half-time, before Claudia Zornoza’s 82nd minute goal ensured European debutants Madrid would advance as group runners-up. Breidablik, who still had mathematical hopes before tonight, will finish fourth behind Kharkiv.

Group winners Paris extended their perfect record with a devastating first-half display in Kharkiv, a result which combined with Madrid's later win ended the hopes of the Ukrainian champions. The much-changed visitors, who had already sealed top spot in the section, got off the mark through a deft header by Jordyn Huitema, who had bagged a hat-trick at home to Kharkiv. Paris added three more goals in the space of 19 minutes, with Sandy Baltimore’s neat finish sandwiched by Ramona Bachmann’s clinical double.

Laurina Fazer, developed in the Paris ranks since she was six, scored her first senior goal with a stunning long-range effort just before the break, with Amanda Ilestedt’s header capping a neat passing move shortly after the restart. Substitute Estelle Cascarino was dismissed in the 80th minute for a second bookable offence, but the only team yet to concede in this group stage could still keep their clean sheet intact.

16 December: Real Madrid vs WFC Kharkiv (18:45 CET), Paris Saint-Germain vs Breidablik (18:45 CET)