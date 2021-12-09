Women's Champions League highlights: Lyon, Bayern through; Barcelona cruise at Arsenal

Lyon, with Ada Hegerberg back in the European goals, and Bayern München both secured convincing wins to book UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final spots on Wednesday.

There was no such joy for Arsenal, on the other hand, as they lost 4-0 at home to Barcelona – a result which confirmed Barça as Group C winners and leaves Hoffenheim with hopes of pipping the Gunners to second place.

Group C

Barcelona clinched first place while Arsenal still need a result at Hoffenheim on Wednesday to join them in the last eight. The holders tore into Arsenal, in front of the Gunners' record European women's home crowd of 12,232 at their men's stadium. Nevertheless, the opener on 23 minutes was opportunist as a pass across defence by Jennifer Beattie (who scored a hat-trick the last time these teams met in England nine years ago) was pounced upon by Aitana Bonmatí, who calmly advanced and slotted the ball past Manuela Zinsberger. Soon after, Jenni Hermoso turned in a cross from Fridolina Rolfö, who struck the third herself with a superb swerving shot just before half-time.

Early in the second period, Zinsberger tipped a looping Marta Torrejón ball onto the bar, as Barcelona kept on pushing, able to introduce Caroline Graham Hansen on her return to action after more than a month out. And the Norwegian winger set up the fourth, her cross bundled over the line by Hermoso. Even an Arsenal consolation was denied as Sandra Paños stopped Beth Mead's effort at close range.

Hoffenheim kept alive their slender chances of progressing, but the eliminated Danish outfit went close to finally earning a first point. Needing a win to exploit any Arsenal defeat, the visitors endured a nightmare start as Kyra Carusa fired the hosts ahead inside nine minutes.

However, two coolly taken penalties in the space of 12 first-half minutes from Nicole Billa turned the game on its head. A big victory against Arsenal on Wednesday is now required.

15 December: Barcelona vs HB Køge (21:00 CET), Hoffenheim vs Arsenal (21:00 CET)

Group D

Highlights: Benfica 0-5 Lyon

Seven-time winners Lyon clinched their quarter-final spot and ended Benfica's hopes in the process. The visitors needed just a point to book their place in the last eight and got off to the best possible start, with the prolific Ada Hegerberg heading the opener with just over 30 seconds on the clock. It was her first European goal since her injury absence and made her the only player to register 50 times in this competition for a single club.

Wendie Renard and Griedge M'Bock Bathy both found the net before Hegerberg added another just before the break. Substitute Signe Bruun tapped in a fifth just after the interval.

Bayern came from behind to clinch the victory that ensured their own progress once Lyon had won later, largely thanks to Jovana Damnjanović's clinical double. Indeed, last season's semi-finalists were given a jolt when Stina Blackstenius pounced on Stine Larsen's defence-splitting pass for Häcken, who needed a win to sustain their chances.

The Swedish team's joy was short-lived as Viviane Asseyi hooked the ball in from close range just three minutes later, with Damnjanović prodding her side in front just before the break. The 27-year-old forward struck again ten minutes after the interval, adding a neat finish to Klara Bühl's low centre from the right. Linda Dallmann and substitute Lineth Beerensteyn also netted late on, as Bayern proved just too strong for the brave Damallsvenskan outfit.

15 December: Bayern München vs Benfica (18:45 CET), Lyon vs Häcken (18:45 CET)