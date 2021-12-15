Women's Champions League round-up: Arsenal through despite Hoffenheim loss, Lyon top group

Arsenal progressed to a record 14th quarter-final despite a 4-1 loss at UEFA Women's Champions League debutants Hoffenheim as Lyon finished ahead of Bayern München in Group D and holders Barcelona made it six wins out of six.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.



Group C

Highlights: Hoffenheim 4-1 Arsenal

Arsenal had an almighty scare before booking a record 14th quarter-final spot. Hoffenheim, who lost 4-0 away to the Gunners, needed a five-goal victory to usurp the English side on head-to-head record, and their three strikes in five second-half minutes had the visitors rocking.

Jule Brand grabbed the opener but Laura Wienroither’s own goal levelled matters before the break. However, Hoffenheim were right back in contention as Chantal Hagen scored twice before Gia Corley made it 4-1. The German newcomers required just two more to qualify but Arsenal regrouped and saw out the rest of the match with few alarms to advance.

Highlights: Barcelona 5-0 HB Køge

Reigning champions Barcelona were at their ruthless best as they made it six wins out of six in Group C. Their breakthrough goal may have been a fluke from left-back Leila Ouahabi but the rampant holders then put on a finishing clinic, led once more by sublime captain Alexia Putellas.

Her goal – a touch and volley inside the area – was excellent but was bettered late on by substitute Lieke Martens who measured a perfect lob over the head of goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese from around 40 metres. Although Marckese conceded five, with Fridolina Rolfö and Ingrid Syrstad Engen also on target, the keeper for the eliminated Danish debutants had a fine game as Barça rained down 41 shots on goal.

Group D

Highlights: Lyon 4-0 Häcken

The seven-time champions wrapped up first place with a polished performance. The visitors had their chances before Catarina Macario broke the deadlock, but Sonia Bompastor’s side then showed their class after half-time.

Selma Bacha was the provider again for Ada Hegerberg to make it 2-0; later on, Amandine Henry and Janice Cayman added gloss, with the latter’s finish a particular highlight of a clinical Lyon display.

Highlights: Bayern 4-0 Benfica

Bayern, held 0-0 on Matchday 1 at Benfica, eased to victory in the sequel yet it was not enough to overhaul Lyon for first place. Following an even start, Bayern upped the pressure and were rewarded when Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir nipped in to net her first goal of the group stage. Two minutes later Lea Schüller made the most of a free header from Klara Bühl’s corner to double the advantage.

The game was effectively over four minutes into the second period as first Giulia Gwinn notched from the spot after Pauleta had tripped Vilhjálmsdóttir in the area, and straight from the kick-off Bühl won the ball and ran through to strike the fourth. Benfica, the first team from Portugal to make the last 16 in any format, finished the group in third position.