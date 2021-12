Women's Champions League quarter-finals: Tie by tie

The UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals are set along with the draw bracket for the rest of the road to Turin.

We take a look at each of the four two-legged March encounters.

Quarter-finals 22 & 30 March

Bayern München vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

23 & 31 March

Juventus vs Lyon

Arsenal vs Wolfsburg

Semi-finals (23/24 April & 30 April/1 May) 1: Real Madrid / Barcelona vs Arsenal / Wolfsburg

2: Juventus / Lyon vs Bayern München / Paris Saint-Germain Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin) Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2

First leg: 18:45 CET, Tuesday 22 March

Second leg: 21:00 CET, Wednesday 30 March

Both of these teams exited last season's competition in the semi-finals, Bayern losing to Chelsea and Paris beaten by Barcelona.

Bayern: All their group stage goals

Quarter-final record

Bayern: W2 L2

Paris: W5 L1

Group stage

Bayern: Group D runners-up (W4 D1 L1 F15 A3)

Paris: Group B winners (W6 D0 L0 F25 A0)

Previous UEFA competition meetings

2016/17 quarter-finals

First leg: Bayern 1-0 Paris

Second leg: Paris 4-0 Bayern (agg: 4-1)

Potential semi-final/final head to heads:

Bayern



Semi-final:

Juventus N/A

Lyon P3 W1 D0 L2 F3 A4

Final:

Arsenal N/A

Barcelona P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A2

Real Madrid N/A

Wolfsburg N/A



Paris: All their group stage goals

Paris



Semi-final:

Juventus N/A

Lyon P8 W2 D2 L4 F4 A12



Final:

Arsenal P1 W1 D0 L0 F2 A1

Barcelona P6 W3 D2 L1 F8 A4

Real Madrid P2 W2 D0 L0 F6 A0

Wolfsburg P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A2

First leg: 21:00 CET, Tuesday 22 March

Second leg: 18:45 CET, Wednesday 30 March

This is the second all-Spanish tie in the competition's history and the second where Barcelona meet a Madrid side in the quarter-finals: they beat Atlético 1-0 in a one-off tie in Bilbao in August 2020.

Real Madrid: All their group stage goals

Quarter-final record

Real Madrid: first season in Europe

Barcelona: W4 L3

Group stage

Real Madrid: Group B runners-up (W4 D0 L2 F12 A6)

Barcelona: Group C winners (W6 D0 L0 F24 A1)

Previous meetings (Spanish league)

12 December 2021: Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona

31 January 2021: Barcelona 4-1 Real Madrid

4 October 2020: Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona

Barcelona: All their group stage goals

Potential semi-final/final head to heads:

Real Madrid

Semi-final:

Arsenal N/A

Wolfsburg N/A

Final:

Bayern N/A

Paris P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A6

Juventus N/A

Lyon N/A

Barcelona

Semi-finals:

Arsenal P4 W2 D0 L2 F8 A8

Wolfsburg P3 W0 D0 L3 F0 A6



Final:

Bayern P2 W2 D0 L0 F2 A0

Juventus P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A1

Lyon P3 W0 D0 L3 F2 A7

Paris P6 W1 D2 L3 F4 A8



First leg: 18:45 CET, Wednesday 23 March

Second leg: 21:00 CET, Thursday 31 March

Juventus twice led Lyon in last season's round of 32 first leg before losing 3-2 to a late goal.

Juventus: All their group stage goals

Quarter-final record

Juventus: first quarter-final

Lyon: W11 L1

Group stage

Juventus: Group A runners-up (W3 D2 L1 F12 A4)

Lyon: Group D winners (W5 D0 L1 F19 A2)

Previous UEFA competition meetings:

2020/21 round of 32

First leg: Juventus 2-3 Lyon

Second leg: Lyon 3-0 Juventus (agg: 6-2)

Lyon: All their group stage goals

Potential semi-final/final head to heads:

Juventus



Semi-final:

Bayern N/A

Paris N/A



Final:

Arsenal N/A

Barcelona P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A4

Real Madrid N/A

Wolfsburg P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A2

Lyon



Semi-final:

Bayern P3 W2 D0 L1 F4 A3

Paris P8 W4 D2 L2 F12 A4



Final:

Arsenal P5 W4 D1 L0 F11 A4

Barcelona P3 W3 D0 L0 F7 A2

Real Madrid N/A

Wolfsburg P8 W5 D1 L2 F16 A11

First leg: 21:00 CET, Wednesday 23 March

Second leg: 18:45 CET, Thursday 31 March

Both these sides are setting quarter-final records, Arsenal appearing in their 14th overall and Wolfsburg for the tenth consecutive season (having pipped another London side, Chelsea, in their last group game).

Arsenal: All their group stage goals

Quarter-final record

Arsenal: W6 L7

Wolfsburg: W6 L3

Group stage

Arsenal: Group C runners-up (W3 D0 L3 F14 A13)

Wolfsburg: Group A winners (W3 D2 L1 F17 A7)

Previous UEFA competition meetings:

2012/13 semi-finals

First leg: Wolfsburg 2-1 Arsenal

Second leg: Arsenal 0-2 Wolfsburg (agg: 1-4)

Wolfsburg: All their group stage goals

Potential semi-final/final head to heads:

Arsenal



Semi-final:

Barcelona P4 W2 D0 L2 F8 A8

Real Madrid N/A

Final:

Bayern N/A

Juventus N/A

Lyon P5 W0 D1 L4 F4 A11

Paris P1 W0 D0 L0 F1 A2