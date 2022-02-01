adidas unveil official match ball for 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League final

adidas has revealed the official match ball for the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League knockout stage, which is inspired by the mountains of the Piedmont region in Italy, where this season's final will take place on 21 May.

The ball design heavily features the Alps, which are located near to Turin, with a mirrored star shape featuring in the imagery. For adidas, the ball represents that one symbol of possibility – the vehicle that can inspire the next generation of footballing talent and grassroots communities around the world.

The official 2021/22 UEfA Women's Champions League final match ball

In an effort to highlight the importance that grassroots football plays in giving footballers a springboard to reach greater heights, adidas has invited some of its adidas Football Collective (aFC) community members from the Turin region to take part in the launch.

The ball will be used for all the remaining matches in the UEFA Women's Champions League this season, with the quarter-finals getting under way on 22 March and the final taking place at Juventus Stadium in Turin on 21 May.