Women's Champions League top scorers: Wassmuth, Huitema, Putellas

Tabea Wassmuth of Wolfsburg is at the top of the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League scoring charts after the historic first group campaign.

Wassmuth scored in five of Wolfsburg's six games to tally eight goals, putting her two ahead of her nearest group-stage challenger, Jordyn Huitema of Paris Saint-Germain, with Barcelona's Alexia Putellas one further back. Putellas's team-mate Jenni Hermoso and Juventus's Cristiana Girelli are among those on four goals, with the list of players on three including the competition's all-time top scorer Ada Hegerberg following her return after long-term injury.

Those eight strikes also make Wassmuth joint top scorer for the season as a whole, including the opening rounds, level with Girelli and Twente's Fenna Kalma. They are all one ahead of Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema, whose side face Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals.

2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers (group stage onwards)

8 Tabea Wassmuth (Wolfsburg)

6 Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain)

5 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

4 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

4 Cristiana Girelli (Juventus)

4 Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona)

3 Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona)

3 Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain)

3 Catarina Macario (Lyon)

3 Caroline Møller ﻿(Real Madrid)

3 Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)

3 Jovana Damnjanović ﻿(Bayern München)

3 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

3 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

3 Lea Schuller (Bayern München)

3 Nicole Billa (Hoffenheim)



2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers (whole season)

8 Cristiana Girelli (Juventus)

8 Fenna Kalma (Twente)

8 Tabea Wassmuth (Wolfsburg)

7 Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

6 Agla María Albertsdóttir (Breidablik)

6 Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain)

6 Olha Ovdiychuk (WFC Kharkiv)

5 Tijana Filipović (ŽFK Spartak)

5 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

5 Andrea Stašková (Juventus)

Most assists in the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

4 Selma Bacha (Lyon)

4 Kenti Robles (Real Madrid)

4 Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona)

3 Beth Mead (Arsenal)

3 Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain)

3 Turid Knaak (Wolfsburg)

3 Melvine Malard (Lyon)

3 Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

3 Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)



Most goals and assists combined in the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

9 Tabea Wassmuth (Wolfsburg)

8 Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain)

7 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

7 Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona)

6 Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain)

6 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

5 Cristiana Girelli (Juventus)

5 Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

5 Catarina Macario (Lyon)

5 Melvine Malard (Lyon)

Women's Champions League 2021 top scorers

UEFA Women's Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup top scorers by season (including qualifying)

2020/21: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 6

2019/20: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Emueje Ogbiagbevha (Minsk), Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir (Breidablik) 10

2018/19: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8

2017/18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 15

2016/17: Zsanett Jakabfi (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Bayern München) 8

2015/16: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 13

2014/15: Célia Šašić (Frankfurt) 14

2013/14: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 11

2012/13: Laura Rus (Apollon Limassol) 11

2011/12: Camille Abily, Eugénie Le Sommer (both Lyon) 9

2010/11: Inka Grings (Duisburg) 13

2009/10: Vanessa Bürki (Bayern München) 11

2008/09: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 14

2007/08: Vira Dyatel (Kharkiv), Patrizia Panico (Bardolino Verona), Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 9

2006/07: Julie Fleeting (Arsenal) 9

2005/06: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 11

2004/05: Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam) 14

2003/04: Maria Gstöttner (Neulengbach) 11

2002/03: Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå) 10

2001/02: Gabriela Enache (Codru Anenii Noi) 12