Bayern München vs Paris Saint-Germain Women's Champions League facts

Last season's beaten semi-finalists Bayern München and Paris Saint-Germain meet in a rematch of a 2017 quarter-final, when the French side triumphed 4-1 on aggregate.

• Bayern finished second in Group D on 13 points, their only defeat coming against Paris's compatriots Lyon on Matchday 3. The Frauen-Bundesliga outfit recovered to finish with three successive victories.

• Jens Scheuer's squad conceded just three goals in the group stage; only three sides let in fewer.

• Both of Bayern's last-eight eliminations – from four appearances in this round – have come against French opposition: Paris in 2016/17 (1-0 h, 0-4 a) and Lyon in 2019/20 (1-2 n).

• Standing in their way are a Paris outfit who recorded a flawless group stage campaign, matching Barcelona as the only team to win all six games.

• The two-time finalists can also boast the best defence and most prolific attack in this season's competition. Not only have they scored 25 goals – one more than Barcelona – Paris are the only side still to concede.

• Paris have won their last two UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final ties, and in five of six overall, their only failure at this stage coming at the hands of Chelsea in 2018/19 (0-2 a, 2-1 h).

Ones to watch: Bayern

Klara Bühl

• The 21-year-old scored her first goal of the group stage in the 4-0 Matchday 6 success against Benfica, also supplying an assist in a Player of the Match-wining performance.

• The midfielder was the only Bayern player to set up two goals in the group campaign.

• Bühl was a DFB Pokal runner-up, along with current team-mate Giulia Gwinn, at Freiburg under Bayern boss Jens Scheuer in 2019.

• The German international has eight goals in 22 senior appearances for her country, and was the team's top scorer with six in as many matches in qualification for UEFA Women's EURO 2022.

Hanna Glas

• The 28-year-old spent two seasons with Paris after joining from Swedish side Eskilstuna United in 2018.

• Glas was one of five Bayern players to feature in all six group stage matches this season, starting four.

• The defender's long-range effort against Chelsea in last season's semi-finals was named the best goal of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League by the UEFA Technical Observer panel.

• The Swedish international was a European Champion at under-19 level in 2012, with Paris's Amanda Ilestedt captaining the side for the final triumph against Spain.

Maximiliane Rall

• The 28-year-old has had a prolific campaign in front of goal, scoring ten goals with almost half coming as a substitute.

• The defender is enjoying her best Frauen-Bundesliga scoring season since 2018/19, when she struck nine for Hoffenheim – only Lea Schüller has scored more in the division for Bayern this term.

• Rall joined Bayern ahead of this campaign after six years with Hoffenheim, where she racked up almost a century of appearances.

• In June 2021, the Germany international made her first appearance for her country in almost three years and has since won a further four caps.

Ones to watch: Paris

Ramona Bachmann

• The 31-year-old was directly involved in six goals in the group stage – setting up three, more than any other Paris player, and scoring three more herself.

• The forward is in her second year with Paris having joined from Chelsea, where she twice won the Women's Super League.

• Bachmann also spent a season in Germany with Wolfsburg, a campaign that culminated in lifting the 2015/16 DFB Pokal trophy.

• The Swiss attacker has scored 53 goals for her country – a tally bettered only by Barcelona's Ana-Maria Crnogorčević (67).

Sara Däbritz

• The 27-year-old created two goals in the group stage, with only Bachmann (three) supplying more for Paris.

• Däbritz also scored in the 4-0 Matchday 3 victory against Real Madrid – her first UEFA Women's Champions League goal since October 2018.

• The midfielder spent four years at Bayern, clinching the 2015/16 league title in her first campaign following a move from Freiburg.

• The German international was part of the Bayern side that reached the last four of this competition back in 2018/19, playing all 180 minutes of the 2-0 aggregate defeat by Barcelona.

Barbora Votíková

• The goalkeeper will be aiming to preserve Paris's impressive defensive record in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League following the retirement of Stéphanie Labbé in January.

• The Czech Republic international is aiming to record three successive clean sheets in Europe for the first time.

• The 25-year-old joined Paris from Slavia Praha in August, where she won four league titles and the 2015/16 Czech Women's Cup.

• Votíková played in both legs of Slavia's 6-2 aggregate loss to Bayern in the 2018/19 quarter-finals.

Key stats

• Bayern have won their last eight UEFA Women’s Champions League home games (F22 A1) and 15 of their last 17 European matches in Munich.

• The Bavarians have lost only two of their last 14 UEFA Women's Champions League matches (W11 D1) and have only failed to score in one of their last 17 European games.

• Bayern have kept seven clean sheets in their last eight UEFA Women's Champions League home games.

• Paris have lost only three of their previous 11 UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final matches (W7 D1).

• Paris's 25 goals in their six UEFA Women's Champions League matches this seasonis an average of 4.17 per game.