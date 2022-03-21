Bayern München vs Paris Saint-Germain Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups

Bayern München are yet to reach a UEFA Women's Champions League final and Paris Saint-Germain remain without a title in this competition; one of the two clubs' quests is about to be thwarted as their quarter-final begins with Tuesday's first leg at Fußball Arena München.

This is the first time Bayern have staged a women's game at their main stadium, and a 10,000+ crowd is expected. Paris knocked out Bayern at this stage three years later on their own way to the decider, but the German champions – with Janina Leitzig currently deputising for injured goalkeeper Laura Benkarth and defender Marina Hegering also out – are now a much more formidable and experienced European prospect, as they showed when beating Lyon 1-0 in the group stage.

Nevertheless, Paris, topped their group with six wins and 25 unanswered goals, and in January got a 3-0 French Cup win against OL, whose five-year European and 14-season domestic league reigns the capital side ended last term. The tie brings a Bayern reunion for their former player Sara Däbritz, who joined Paris in 2019. Defender Paulina Dudek has an ankle injury.

Form guide

Bayern: All their group stage goals

Bayern

Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWW

Last match: Bayern 4-2 Frankfurt, 18/03

Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

Paris

Last six games: WDWWWW

Last match: Paris 2-0 Soyaux, 18/03

Where they stand: 2nd in Division 1 Féminine, French Cup semi-finals

Squad changes

Bayern

In: Laura Gloning, Franziska Kett, Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir

Out: Laura Benkarth, Kristin Demann, Sofia Jakobsson

Paris

In: Constance Picaud

Out: Stephanie Labbé, Hawa Sangaré

Possible line-ups

Paris: All their group stage goals

Bayern: Leitzig; Glas, Kumagai, Viggósdóttir, Simon; Magull, Dallmann, Zadrazil; Bühl, Schüller, Gwinn

Paris: Votíková; Lawrence, Élisa, Cascarino, Karchaoui; Däbritz, Geyoro, Hamraoui; Diani, Katoto, Baltimore

View from the camps

Jens Scheuer, Bayern coach: "I'm really looking forward to it, I'm extremely motivated. If we allow ourselves to be guided by emotions, then it will be difficult because Paris have an incredible transition game."

Didier Ollé-Nicolle, Paris coach: "This is an important moment for the club, this was our objective from the start of the season. We always said this was a tough draw. We respect Bayern a lot. Bayern are a well blended team that have been playing together for three or four years. A complete team with very good players that are progressing together."

Sarah Zadrazil, Bayern midfielder: "The tie with Paris is one of equals. We played a friendly against them, it was a successful test that we won on penalties when the score was 2-2. We also proved in the group stage of this Champions League season against Olympique Lyonnais, for example, that we can hold our own against top teams."

Sara Däbritz, Paris midfielder: “It will be really exciting, both teams have the potential to advance. I follow what's going on in Munich on social media. And with the national team, I regularly meet a lot of the Bayern girls. Of course we joked around [after the draw]. Each of us is really looking forward to this duel. Delivering on the day, managing to execute your plan, will matter. Every little thing can make a difference."



