Wolfsburg vs Arsenal Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Monday 28 March 2022
Arsenal travel to the VfL Wolfsburg Arena on Thursday with the quarter-final poised at 1-1.
A late Arsenal goal in the first leg means Wolfsburg welcome Arsenal to their men's stadium with the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final level at 1-1.Follow the action and watch a live stream in our MatchCentre
Arsenal had plenty of chances at their own men's stadium last Wednesday but for most of the game trailed to a header from Tabea Wassmuth, her competition-leading ninth of the campaign. In the 89th minute, though, childhood Arsenal fan and youth product Lotte Wubben-Moy struck, a big moment for a defender who might not have started had new signing Rafaelle Souza been fit.
Wolfsburg, though, still know they will be through if they repeat the 2-1 win at their men's stadium against the Gunners in the second leg of the 2013 semi-finals, when Kim Little was on target for the visitors.
Barcelona or Real Madrid await the winners in the semi-finals.
Form guide
Wolfsburg
Last six games (most recent result first): WDWWWW
Last match: Frankfurt 1-4 Wolfsburg, 26/03
Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals
Arsenal
Last six games: DWWWWW
Last match: Arsenal 1-1 Wolfsburg, 23/03, UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals first leg
Where they stand: 1st in FA Women's Super League, FA Women's Cup semi-finals
Possible line-ups
Wolfsburg: Schult; Wilms, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch; Popp, Lattwein, Obderdorf, Huth; Wassmuth, Roord
Suspended: Wedemeyer
Misses first leg of semi-finals if booked: Oberdorf
Arsenal: Zinsberger; Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Catley; Maritz, Little, Wälti, Miedema, McCabe; Blackstenius, Parris
Suspended: Mead
Misses first leg of semi-finals if booked: Foord, Wälti
No away goals rule
The away goals rule no longer exists in UEFA club competition. If the tie is level after 90 minutes of the second legs, it will go to extra time and, if necessary, penalties.
View from the camps
Tommy Stroot, Wolfsburg coach: "It was clear that it would be close and progress would not be decided in one match."
Jonas Eidevall, Arsenal manager: "I've been away in Germany many times with teams in Sweden. I know it will be a different game, it will be in front of a different crowd, it will be a different kind of intensity, but if you ask me I believe 100% that we will win, and I will always believe that."
Where to watch
Every game in this season's new-look UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.