Paris 2-2 Bayern (aet, agg: 4-3): Bachmann clinches Parc des Princes classic in extra time

An epic UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final was settled eight minutes from the end of extra time as Ramona Bachmann sent Paris Saint-Germain into the last four for the third season running.

Depleted Bayern had come from behind in front of their hosts' record crowd at the Parc des Princes to force the additional half hour, but Bachmann ensured it was Paris who advanced to a tie against Lyon or Juventus.

Match in brief: Drama to the end

Despite losing last week's first leg in Germany, Bayern began well at the Parc des Princes, only to fall behind when Sandy Baltimore's deep cross looped in over away goalkeeper Janina Leitzig and in. The visitors responded superbly, though, drawing level through Saki Kumagai just two minutes later before getting a second as Klara Bühl's shot deflected in off Lea Schüller early in the second half to force extra time.

Paris came back into the game in the additional half hour, with substitute Bachmann's low finish eight minutes from the end proving decisive and thrilling the 27,262 fans inside the Parc des Princes.



Visa Player of the Match: Ramona Bachmann (Paris)

"﻿She injected a crucial dynamism when she was brought on and scored the goal that took them through."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Vanessa Tomaszewski, match reporter

Paris started badly under pressure from Bayern and their opening goal via Baltimore came against the run of play. The visitors offered a strong response and deserved their equaliser through Kumagai. The goal credited to Schüller in the second half was a turning point and Bayern then looked the only side capable of finding a winner – but Paris came back in extra time and deserved to go through over the two legs after Bachmann's late intervention.

Reaction

Didier Ollé-Nicolle, Paris coach: "We talked about improving on the first leg, but the most important thing was our mentality – the mentality to work and suffer together. When Bayern were leading, they also controlled the game and we had to be strong. The girls stayed organised and alert to any chance which could be decisive."

Ramona Bachmann, Paris goalscorer: "It was a tough game. We didn't start very well – not the way we expected. In the second half, we came back and played better. It was a fantastic fight from the whole team. It was a great effort and I think we deserved to win in the end."

Sandy Baltimore, Paris goalscorer: "Honestly, it wasn't easy. Bayern are a great team. We knew it would be like this and it was very intense, but we were able to keep a little hold on possession and win."

Key stats

Bachmann got her winner on the night when she moved joint fifth for all-time competition appearances on 77.

Bachmann has now scored four goals in a UEFA club season for the first time since 2008/09, when she represented Umeå in the last season of the old UEFA Women's Cup.

Former Lyon player Kumagai previously scored against Paris in a 1-0 league win for OL on 16 November 2019.

The 27,262 crowd was not just a record home attendance for Paris but also the fifth best in UEFA Women's Champions League history.

This was the second Franco-German tie this term to go to extra time; Wolfsburg reached the group stage by winning 3-0 on penalties away to Bordeaux after two 3-2 home victories.

Line-ups

Paris: Votíková; Lawrence, Dudek (De Almeida 106), Ilestedt, Karchaoui; Geyoro (Luana 119), Hamraoui (Bachmann 93), Diallo (Fazer 77); Diani, Katoto, Baltimore (Folquet 116)

Bayern: Leitzig; Glas, Viggósdóttir, Kumagai, Simon; Lohmann, Magull, Gwinn; Beerensteyn (Landenberger 105+1); Schüller, Bühl