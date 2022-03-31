Lyon 3-1 Juventus (agg: 4-3): Hegerberg, Malard and Macario set up Paris semi-final
Thursday 31 March 2022
Ada Hegerberg, Melvine Malard and Catarina Macario scored to take Lyon into their 12th semi-final, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain.
Lyon overturned their 2-1 first-leg deficit to stroll past Juventus into their 12th UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final, setting up the latest chapter of their epic rivalry with Paris Saint-Germain.
Ada Hegerberg and Melvine Malard struck in a three-minute first-half spell and Catarina Macario sealed the victory before Andrea Stašková's consolation for Juve, who will miss out on the Turin final after their longest-ever European run was halted.
Paris ended Lyon's five-year reign last term, and the two semi-final legs will take the French duo to ten European meetings, equalling the record of Chelsea and Wolfsburg.
Match in brief: Lyon move up a gear
The visitors defended their lead in the tie resolutely for more than half an hour, but Lyon showed their strength down the flanks in devastating fashion. Hegerberg rose at the far post to nod in Selma Bacha's delivery from the left, then Malard expertly guided Lindsey Horan's cross from the right beyond former Lyon keeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.
Macario spun beautifully and fired in a fierce finish to give the seven-time champions a two-goal cushion after the break, although Stašková's late header gave Juve hope in the closing stages. But Lyon made certain of victory on a night when Christiane Endler made her comeback after knee surgery.Match as it happened: Lyon vs Juventus
Visa Player of the Match: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
"Important first goal and an overall performance of high quality. She was a threat throughout the game and worked hard to help defend set plays. It's good to see her back at a very high level."
Vanessa Tomaszewski, match reporter
Lyon managed to turn the tide after suffering defeat in the first leg in Turin. Sonia Bompastor's players started the game with plenty of intensity and several good opportunities as the attacking trio of Horan, Delphine Cascarino and Hegerberg hurt Juve's defence. The Bianconere absorbed ample pressure mentally and physically, with Peyraud-Magnin saving her team from conceding more on several occasions. Macario showed magnificent technique for the third, and this Lyon team used all their experience to impose themselves and deservedly reach the semi-finals.
Reaction
Ada Hegerberg, Lyon forward and Player of the Match: "We are very happy with the qualification. We came back in the tie and won this game. I tried to keep it simple today. I will continue to work hard in training for the next matches."
Melvine Malard, Lyon forward: "We were able to keep our focus and desire to attack. [Hegerberg's] goal inspired us. The important thing was to go ahead today. The team was good; we didn't give up, which is great."
Sonia Bompastor, Lyon coach "We knew at the start that we had 90 minutes left in the tie. The idea was not to rush. We knew we were going to get chances. We had to be efficient. We had to keep the will to be conquerors."
Joe Montemurro, Juventus coach: "I've so much pride for the girls, and not just for this evening but for the entire tournament. I can only thank them. We have shown that we are a team that is improving and can compete at the highest levels. We've all grown, the team and the staff. Now we want to come back stronger – and to do that we need to win Serie A, which is now our main focus."
Cristiana Girelli, Juventus forward: "We must be proud of the progress we've made this season but I won't hide that there's a sense of disappointment. We knew they would be aggressive and perhaps we lacked a little bit of courage. That said, we have achieved something big – and with the plans this club has, we'll see Juventus again on an occasion like this."
Key stats
- Lyon are into their record 12th semi-final from 15 campaigns.
- Ada Hegerberg took her competition-leading career goal tally to 57.
- Wendie Renard made her 99th UEFA women's club competition appearance; no player has reached 100.
- Lyon played their 120th game in this competition, 25 more than the next best (95 by Arsenal).
Line-ups
Lyon: Endler; Mbock Bathy (Cayman 76), Buchanan, Renard, Bacha; Horan, Egurrola (Henry 46), Macario (Gunnarsdóttir 87); D Cascarino, Hegerberg, Malard
Juventus: Peyraud-Magnin; Lenzini (Lundorf 70), Gama, Sembrant, Boattin (Nilden 79); Rosucci, Pedersen, Cernoia; Bonansea (Caruso 70), Girelli (Stašková 79), Hurtig (Bonfantini 61)
What's next?
Lyon face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals on 23/24 April and 30 April/1 May.