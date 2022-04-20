Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible starting line-ups
Wednesday 20 April 2022
Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain begin their record-equalling sixth European tie with Sunday's semi-final first leg.
Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain face off at 17:00 CET on Sunday at OL Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final, the latest chapter in a French rivalry that has become a regular fixture on the European as well as domestic scene.Follow the action and watch a live stream in our MatchCentre
This is the sixth time – in the space of eight seasons – that the pair have faced off at some stage of this competition, equalling the record of Lyon and Wolfsburg. The second leg will take the number of individual UEFA club competition matches between the teams to ten, level with the mark reached earlier this season by Wolfsburg and Chelsea.
Lyon have traditionally held the edge, just as with most teams, and an aggregate victory would earn them an unprecedented tenth final appearance. However, Paris are the only team to knock OL out of Europe in the last eight years, with victories in the 2014/15 round of 16 and the quarter-finals last season, when they also ended Lyon's run of 14 straight domestic titles.
Lyon have the edge this season in the league thanks in no small part to a 6-1 defeat of their rivals at OL Stadium in November, but Paris won their French Cup tie 3-0 in January. Meanwhile, Lyon captain Wendie Renard – who got the 2020 semi-final winner – could become the first player to 100 UEFA women's club competition appearances while in goal for OL should be Christiane Endler, so crucial to Paris's successes last season prior to her summer move.
Lyon vs Paris in Europe
2020/21 quarter-finals: Paris 0-1/2-1 Lyon (agg: 2-2, Paris win on away goals)
2019/20 semi-finals: Paris 0-1 Lyon (Bilbao)
2016/17 final: Lyon 0-0aet, 7-6pens Paris (Cardiff)
2015/16 semi-finals: Lyon 7-0/1-0 Paris (agg: 8-0)
2014/15 round of 16: Paris 1-1/1-0 Lyon (agg: 2-1)
First named team home in opening leg of two-legged ties
Form guide
Lyon
Last six games (most recent result first): WWWLWD
Last match: Fleury 91 1-2 Lyon, 17/04
Where they stand: 1st in Division 1 Féminine
Paris
Last six games: WDDWWW
Last match: Paris 6-1 Issy, 16/04
Where they stand: 2nd in Division 1 Féminine, Coupe de France final
Possible starting line-ups
Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Bacha; Horan, Henry, Macario; D Cascarino, Hegerberg, Malard
Suspended: Egurrola
Paris: Votíková; Lawrence, Ilestedt, Dudek, Karchaoui; Diallo, Hamraoui, Geyoro; Diani, Katoto, Baltimore
No away goals rule
The away goals rule no longer exists in UEFA club competition. If the tie is level after 90 minutes of the second legs, it will go to extra time and, if necessary, penalties.
View from the camps
Where to watch
Every game in this season's new-look UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.