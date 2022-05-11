Lina Lehtovaara to referee 2022 UEFA Women’s Champions League final

The UEFA Referees Committee has also announced that Lina Lehtovaara will referee the 2022 UEFA Women’s Champions League final between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais, to be played at Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Saturday 21 May at 19:00 CET.

An international referee since 2009, the 40-year-old Finn will take charge of her first UEFA Women’s Champions League final after having been appointed as fourth official for the 2010 final. This season, she has refereed three UEFA Women’s Champions League matches – two in the group stage, as well as the quarter-final first-leg between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona.

Lehtovaara was also recently selected as a referee for the upcoming UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, and was a member of the referees’ team at UEFA Women’s EURO 2017.

Lehtovaara will be assisted by Greece’s Chrysoula Kourompylia and Estonia’s Karolin Kaivoja. The fourth official is Jana Adamkova (Czech Republic). The VAR role has been assigned to Portugal’s Tiago Bruno Lopes Martins, and he will be accompanied by his compatriot João Silva Pinheiro and Paolo Valeri from Italy.

2022 UEFA Women’s Champions League final refereeing team

Referee: Lina Lehtovaara (Finland)

Assistants: Chrysoula Kourompylia (Greece), Karolin Kaivoja (Estonia)

4th Official: Jana Adamkova (Czech Republic)

VAR: Tiago Bruno Lopes Martins (Portugal)

Assistant VAR: João Silva Pinheiro (Portugal)

VAR Support: Paolo Valeri (Italy)