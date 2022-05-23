UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2021/22 Women's Champions League Team of the Season

Monday 23 May 2022

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected its 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League Team of the Season, with six players from winners Lyon.

Goalkeeper

Christiane Endler (Lyon)

Defenders

Griedge Mbock Bathy (Lyon)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Mapi León (Barcelona)

Selma Bacha (Lyon)

Midfielders

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)

Amandine Henry (Lyon)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Forwards

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

