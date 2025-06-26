Women's Champions League and Women's EURO and World Cup double winners

The UEFA Women's Cup was first contested in 2001/02 and, nearly a quarter of a century on, only 17 players have won the major club title and either a UEFA Women's EURO or FIFA Women's World Cup in the same year.

The list of players to have achieved the club and EURO double is restricted to German internationals: five in both 2005 and 2009, then two more in 2013. Lyon won the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2017 and 2022, but on neither occasion did anyone who appeared for them in those finals make it to the subsequent Women's EURO decider.

Arsenal claimed the Women's Champions League title in Lisbon in May and ten of the players that took the field in the 1-0 final defeat of Barcelona hope to be celebrating again with their national team on 27 July in Basel: England's Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy, the Netherlands' Daphne van Domselaar, Norway's Frida Maanum, Spain's Mariona Caldentey and Sweden's Stina Blackstenius and Lina Hurtig (the Netherlands' Victoria Pelova and Switzerland's Lia Wälti were unused substitutes in Lisbon).

Overall, fewer than 40 players have both winners' medals in their collection, the most recent being Kelly, Mead, Russo and Williamson, who helped England triumph at EURO 2022 before claiming their first Champions League successes this year.

Mariona, meanwhile, was one of five players along with Irene Paredes, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas and Salma Paralluelo who in 2023 took part in both the Women's Champions League final when Barcelona beat Wolfsburg and FIFA Women's World Cup decider for Spain when they defeated England. That was the first time anyone had won both finals in the same year.

To qualify as 'double winners', players must take the pitch in both winning finals in the same calendar year.

UEFA Women's Cup/UEFA Women's Champions League-UEFA Women's EURO double winners

2005: Turbine Potsdam & Germany

Britta Carlson

Ariana Hingst

Anja Mittag

Conny Pohlers

Petra Wimbersky

Linda Bresonik, Inka Grings and Simone Laudehr celebrate Germany's Women's EURO 2009 win Bongarts/Getty Images

2009: Duisburg & Germany

Fatmire Alushi

Linda Bresonik

Inka Grings

Annike Krahn

Simone Laudehr

2013: Wolfsburg & Germany

Lena Goessling

Nadine Kessler

UEFA Women's Cup/UEFA Women's Champions League-FIFA Women's World Cup double winners

2023: Barcelona & Spain



Aitana Bonmatí

Mariona Caldentey

Salma Paralluelo

Irene Paredes

Alexia Putellas

All players that have played in and won UEFA Women's Cup/UEFA Women's Champions League and UEFA Women's EURO finals

Fatmire Alushi (Duisburg 2009, Turbine Potsdam 2010 & Germany 2009)

Nadine Angerer (Potsdam 2005 & Germany 2009, 2013)

Saskia Bartusiak (Frankfurt 2006, 2008 & Germany 2009, 2013)

Linda Bresonik (Duisburg 2009 & Germany 2009)

Lucy Bronze (Lyon 2018, 2019, 2020, Barcelona 2023, 2024 & England 2022)

Britta Carlson (Turbine Potsdam 2005 & Germany 2005)

Kerstin Garefrekes (Frankfurt 2006, 2008, 2015 & Germany 2005, 2009)

Lena Goessling (Wolfsburg 2013, 2014 & Germany 2013)

Inka Grings (Duisburg 2009 & Germany 2005, 2009)

Sarah Günther (Frankfurt 2008 & Germany 2005)

Ariane Hingst (Turbine Potsdam 2005 & Germany 1997, 2001, 2005)

Steffi Jones (Frankfurt 2002, 2006 & Germany 1997, 2001, 2005)

Chloe Kelly (Arsenal 2025 & England 2022)

Nadine Kessler (Turbine Potsdam 2010, Wolfsburg 2013, 2014 & Germany 2013)

Annike Krahn (Duisburg 2009 & Germany 2009, 2013)

Simone Laudehr (Duisburg 2009, Frankfurt 2015 & Germany 2009, 2013)

Renate Lingor (Frankfurt 2002, 2006 & Germany 2001, 2005)

Dzsenifer Marozsán (Frankfurt 2015, Lyon 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & Germany 2013)

Lieke Martens (Barcelona 2021 & Netherlands 2017)

Beth Mead (Arsenal 2025 & England 2022)

Sandra Minnert (Frankfurt 2002 & Germany 1997, 2005)

Anja Mittag (Turbine Potsdam 2005, 2010 & Germany 2005, 2013)

Jutta Nardenbach (Frankfurt 2002 & (West) Germany 1989, 1991)

Babett Peter (Turbine Potsdam 2010 & Germany 2009)

Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam 2005, Frankfurt 2008, Wolfsburg 2013 & Germany 2005)

Birgit Prinz (Frankfurt 2002, 2006, 2008 & Germany 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009)

Silke Rottenberg (Frankfurt 2008 & Germany 1997, 2001, 2005)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal 2025 & England 2022)

Célia Šašić (Frankfurt 2015 & Germany 2009, 2013)

Bianca Schmidt (Turbine Potsdam 2010, Frankfurt 2015 & Germany 2013)

Sandra Smisek (Frankfurt 2006, 2008 & Germany 1997, 2001, 2005)

Shanice van de Sanden (Lyon 2018, 2019, 2020 & Netherlands 2017)

Keira Walsh (Barcelona 2023, 2024 & England 2022)

Leah Williamson (Arsenal 2025 & England 2022)

Petra Wimbersky (Turbine Potsdam 2005, Frankfurt 2008 & Germany 2005)

Pia Wunderlich (Frankfurt 2002 & Germany 1997, 2001)

Tina Wunderlich (Frankfurt 2002, 2006, 2008 & Germany 1995)

Note: The UEFA Women's Cup became the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2009/10