What to look out for on UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 4

A run of three straight UEFA Women's Champions League midweeks will decide the group stage, starting on Wednesday and Thursday with some teams able to book quarter-final places and holders Lyon looking to reach yet another landmark.

Who needs what to go through

We preview the action.

High stakes in Montemurro reunion

The Arsenal Stadium showdown between the Gunners and Juventus always looked a game to watch. There already was the return of Juve coach Joe Montemurro to the club he managed between 2017 and 2021, winning the 2018/19 English title, along with the goalkeeper who started most of the games that season, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, now thriving at the Italian champions.

But the group situation raises the stakes even more. Vivianne Miedema cancelled out a goal from Dutch international colleague Lineth Beerensteyn to give Arsenal a 1-1 draw at Juventus on Matchday 3, keeping the Gunners two points clear at the top. Juventus, in second, remain one ahead of another of Peyraud-Magnin's former clubs Lyon, who will be favourites to again beat Zürich and set up a thrilling end to the group regardless of the result in London.

Highlights: Juventus 1-1 Arsenal

Perfect pair look to clinch groups

Arsenal's perfect start ended last time out but both Chelsea and Barcelona surged on to nine points. The Blues, who beat Real Madrid 2-0, travel to Spain with a five-point lead over both their hosts and Paris Saint-Germain, knowing a fourth victory would take them through. Madrid, however, will be desperate not to fall behind Paris, who host the Spanish side on Matchday 5.

Barcelona eased to a 3-0 Camp Nou win against Bayern, now three points behind and welcoming the 2020/21 winners to their own men's stadium. Even another Barcelona victory, which would take them through, would leave Bayern's qualification hopes still looking decent but as a club with ambition to join the roll of honour themselves, they will look to prove that just as they did a year ago, beating Lyon 1-0 in Munich a week after losing 2-1 to the eventual winners.

Highlights: Barcelona 3-0 Bayern

Winner takes all at Wolfsburg

European debutants Roma had already defeated Slavia and St. Pölten but the real test came when they welcomed Wolfsburg and although the Italian side were not able to hold their early lead, the 1-1 draw showed their prowess. Both teams are now on seven points, four ahead of St. Pölten, and even if victory for either side does not necessarily seal progress, it would leave them clear favourites to end up with first place and quarter-final seeding.

Roma coach Alessandro Spugna described the first game as a "beautiful night" and hailed his team's "courage" in holding out as Wolfsburg pushed for a win. They will need that quality again considering the form of Wolfsburg's prolific goalscorer Ewa Pajor, who not only has confirmed her return to top condition with goals in all of their group games so far, but has also been named Player of the Match each time.

Highlights: Roma 1-1 Wolfsburg

When are the rest of the Women's Champions League group stage games? Matchday 5: 15/16 December

Matchday 6: 21/22 December

Briefing notes

• Lyon not only take on Zürich hoping to hop into the Group C top two after their slow start, they are also looking to become the first club to register 100 UEFA women's competition wins (the next best is currently 59 by Arsenal and Wolfsburg). Four of their 99 victories to date have already come against Zürich, including their 3-0 away success last time out.

• Benfica and St. Pölten both got off the mark on Matchday 3 with victories against other teams who had lost their two openers and now seek to repeat the trick to put themselves in with a chance of surprise quarter-finals spots. On the other hand Rosengård will be keen to turn the tables on Benfica in Sweden while Slavia go to Austria reeling from conceding in added time at home to St. Pölten.