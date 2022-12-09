What to look out for on UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 5

Wolfsburg are through to the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals and several more group qualification slots could be filled on Thursday and Friday. We preview the action.

Wolfsburg through: Who can join them?

Can Lyon avenge Arsenal

There was a sensation on the very opening night of the group stage when Lyon, starting the defence of their eighth title, suffered their record European defeat 5-1 at home to Arsenal. The Gunners have a fine pedigree themselves, of course, but such a scoreline was barely thinkable. As they welcome Lyon to Arsenal Stadium, the home side know as long as they avoid a loss as heavy as that which they inflicted on OL, they will definitely be through.

A draw would clinch first place for Arsenal and although their double goalscorer at Lyon, Beth Mead, is out injured, Vivianne Miedema is now in form, not least with the winner last time out against Juventus. Depleted Lyon, however, still have much to do to avoid a shock group exit but a win, even if Juve beat Zürich to prevent early progress for OL, would ensure the holders would only need a home draw against the Italian champions on Matchday 6.

Highlights: Lyon 1-5 Arsenal

Benfica's biggest test

While Arsenal were winning 5-1 at Lyon, Benfica were losing 9-0 to Barcelona. The Eagles could have been forgiven for a certain pessimism, especially after then seeing a two-goal lead disappear in a 3-2 home defeat by Bayern, but two wins against Rosengård have suddenly put Benfica within three points of the top two.

That was because Barcelona's nine-game perfect group record was ended at Bayern. Of course, Benfica still face a massive task and anything less than a defeat of the Blaugrana might end their hopes, but just to show that Matchday 1 result was a freak and that the Portuguese champions can stand up to Europe's elite would be a big signal that their ambition to be a future force is coming to fruition.

Highlights: Rosengård 1-3 Benfica

Winner takes all at Parc des Princes

Paris taking on Madrid at Parc des Princes was always going to be a big game between two teams that got through the same group last season, but the stakes are ratcheting up. A year ago neither team so much as conceded a goal, let alone dropped a point, against anyone else in their section (and Paris did not even do that versus Madrid) but this time Chelsea are a point at Vllaznia away from sealing one of the qualifying positions, having defeated both their main challengers.

Paris began by losing at home to Chelsea and drawing 0-0 in the Spanish capital but a pair of wins and nine unanswered goals against Vllaznia have left the French side two points ahead of Madrid, meaning a home win would book progress. But Madrid, who came close to beating Chelsea on Matchday 4, will fancy their chances, and would certainly welcome being in contention on the final night, when they host Vllaznia and Paris visit Stamford Bridge.

Where to watch: DAZN/YouTube

When are the rest of the Women's Champions League group stage draws and games? Group stage matchday 6

21/22 December Quarter-final & semi-final draw

13:00 CET, 20 January, Nyon Quarter-finals

First leg: 21/22 March

Second leg: 29/30 March Semi-finals

First leg: 22/23 April

Second leg: 29/30 April Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)

Saturday 3 June (18:00 CET)

Briefing notes

• Wolfsburg are the only team definitely through and once again could be joined in the quarter-finals by compatriots Bayern, should they follow up their 3-1 defeat of Barcelona with victory against eliminated Rosengård (unless Benfica do pull off that upset win).

• Neither Roma nor St. Pölten have reached the quarter-finals before (in fact the Italian side are on debut). But one of them will be joining Wolfsburg in the Group B top two, and it will be Roma unless St. Pölten can win in Italy to keep their own hopes alive.

• A point would be enough for Chelsea at Vllaznia to get through their group. And it would come exactly a year to the day after the 4-0 loss at Wolfsburg that left the 2020/21 runners-up heartbreakingly eliminated in the 2021/22 group stage, on a night when they could have afforded even a one-goal defeat.