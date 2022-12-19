What to look out for on UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 6

The 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage ends on Wednesday and Thursday with either Lyon or Juventus set to join Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Wolfsburg in March's quarter-finals.

Where to watch: DAZN/YouTube

Highlights: Juventus 1-1 Lyon

Can Juve dethrone Lyon?

Seeking to be European champions for the ninth time, holders Lyon would have hoped to be among the teams safely through before Matchday 6 kicked off. But having lost 5-1 at home to Arsenal and drawn at Juventus in their opening Group C matches, OL will be grateful to be going into their last match knowing that a home point against the Italian champions will take them into the last eight.

With players such as Amandine Henry and Selma Bacha back from injury, Lyon won 1-0 at Arsenal last Thursday to stay ahead of Juve, who only managed one point against the now qualified Gunners and face potentially being knocked out by the French giants for the third season running.

That said, Juventus pushed Lyon all the way in last season's quarter-finals, and with Ada Hegerberg, Catarina Macario and Griedge Mbock Bathy all still out, who is to say that an OL reign that began in Turin in May won't end against the club from that﻿ city on Wednesday?

All the permutations

Highlights: Paris 0-1 Chelsea

Paris aim to pip Chelsea

The other seven quarter-final slots are decided, but so far no club has secured seeding in the 10 February draw as group winners. Two teams who will vie for that privilege this week are past runners-up Chelsea and Paris in Group A. The Blues moved the game to Stamford Bridge before knowing what was at stake, and although both are already through to the quarter-finals, no quarter will be given as they face off for first place.

Chelsea won 1-0 at Paris and have a much better goal difference, so the visitors will need to prevail by two goals or more if they are to finish ahead of the English champions. However, Paris can take heart from Chelsea's only previous European game at their men's stadium, a round of 32 first leg in 2016/17 which Wolfsburg won 3-0.

Perhaps there will be drama to match Chelsea and Paris's 2018/19 quarter-final, when the Blues won 2-0 at home but then saw their lead wiped out in France – only for Maren Mjelde to strike for Emma Hayes' side in added time.

Highlights: Rosengård 1-4 Barcelona

First-place race

The top spots in the other three sections will not come down to direct encounters this week. Any one of three teams might yet win Group C: if Arsenal fail to triumph at point-less Zürich, that could leave the door open for either Lyon or Juventus to not only go through but also leapfrog the Gunners.

Barcelona have the head-to-head goal-difference edge over Bayern in Group D, but if Rosengård get off the mark in dramatic style at Camp Nou, there is a chance for the German side, who beat Benfica 4-0 on Matchday 6 last season but still ended second behind Lyon.

Wolfsburg missed the chance to wrap up Group B with a game to spare last week but they have a second opportunity on Thursday – provided they win at St. Pölten. If they do not, Roma can make this debut campaign even more memorable by overtaking the two-time champions with victory at Slavia.

When are the Women's Champions League knockout fixtures and draw? Quarter-final & semi-final draw

13:00 CET, 10 February, Nyon Quarter-finals

First leg: 21/22 March

Second leg: 29/30 March Semi-finals

First leg: 22/23 April

Second leg: 29/30 April Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)

Saturday 3 June (18:00 CET)

Highlights: Vllaznia 0-2 Real Madrid

Briefing notes

• Only one game has neither qualification or first place at stake: Vllaznia's visit to Real Madrid. The home side will want to bow out on a high having failed to match their quarter-final finish on debut last season, despite pushing both Chelsea and Paris hard. As for Vllaznia – the first Albanian side to make the last 16 of a UEFA club competition in more than 30 years – they will hope to register a first point or at least goal to cap a historic campaign in which they have mixed it with the very best.

• In the quarter-finals, the four group winners will be drawn against the four runners-up, with the second-placed teams at home in the first legs. The only restriction will be that teams cannot face clubs they played in the group stage. The potential semi-final ties will also be set on 10 February, along with the technical designation of the 'home' side for the Eindhoven decider.