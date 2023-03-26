Arsenal vs Bayern München Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Arsenal and Bayern München meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 30 March at Arsenal Stadium.

Arsenal vs Bayern at a glance When: Wednesday 30 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Arsenal Stadium, London

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg

How to follow / Where to watch: Build-up and live stream from DAZN can be found here

Semi-final: vs Paris Saint-Germain or Wolfsburg (22/23 & 29/30 April)

What do you need to know?

All the first legs ended 1-0, but of those four winners only Bayern were at home, Lea Schüller's header meaning Arsenal are the sole hosts this week needing to overturn a deficit. They can take some hope from London rivals Chelsea in the 2020/21 semi-finals, when the Blues lost 2-1 at Bayern but came through 4-1 in a thrilling return.

Arsenal had two shots cleared off the line in Munich and certainly came much closer to avoiding defeat than Barcelona, who lost there 3-1 in the group stage, a result that announced Bayern's ambitions to at least reach a first final.

In fact, they have won every game since, the impressive Saturday defeat of Wolfsburg making it 14 victories in a row as well as taking Bayern top of the Bundesliga. They have not conceded a goal in seven games, or in any away match since Barcelona in November.

Nevertheless, the Gunners' second-half push in Munich was bolstered when Victoria Pelova came off the bench for her Arsenal European debut following her January move from Ajax, and she is already proving a valuable addition in the long-term absence of Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema.

Highlights: Bayern 1-0 Arsenal

Form guide

Arsenal

Last six games: WLWWWL

Last match: Tottenham Hotspur 1-5 Arsenal, 25/03

Where they stand: 4th in Women's Super League, League Cup winners

Bayern

Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWW

Last match: Bayern 1-0 Wolfsburg, 25/03

Where they stand: 1st in Frauen-Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

Where to watch Every game in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz, Williamson, Rafaelle, McCabe; Little, Maanum, Wälti; Pelova, Blackstenius, Foord

Bayern: Grohs; Rall, Kumagai, Viggósdóttir, Hansen; Zadrazil, Stanway; Magull; Bühl, Schüller, Lohmann

Misses next game if booked: Kett, Viggósdóttir

Performance Insight: Bayern 1-0 Arsenal

View from the camps

Kim Little, Arsenal captain: "Obviously there's a second leg, which is why this is so exciting and great to be a part of. We need to make sure to take our chances, and I'm sure we'll do that."

Lea Schüller, Bayern forward: "We need to build on our performance in the first half [of the first leg] and not be chasing a goal in the second half. We need to play like we did in the first half and score quickly so that we have some breathing space."

