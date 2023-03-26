Arsenal vs Bayern München Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Sunday, 26 March 2023
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Arsenal and Bayern.
Article top media content
Article body
Arsenal and Bayern München meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 30 March at Arsenal Stadium.
Arsenal vs Bayern at a glance
When: Wednesday 30 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Arsenal Stadium, London
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg
How to follow / Where to watch: Build-up and live stream from DAZN can be found here
Semi-final: vs Paris Saint-Germain or Wolfsburg (22/23 & 29/30 April)
What do you need to know?
All the first legs ended 1-0, but of those four winners only Bayern were at home, Lea Schüller's header meaning Arsenal are the sole hosts this week needing to overturn a deficit. They can take some hope from London rivals Chelsea in the 2020/21 semi-finals, when the Blues lost 2-1 at Bayern but came through 4-1 in a thrilling return.
Arsenal had two shots cleared off the line in Munich and certainly came much closer to avoiding defeat than Barcelona, who lost there 3-1 in the group stage, a result that announced Bayern's ambitions to at least reach a first final.
In fact, they have won every game since, the impressive Saturday defeat of Wolfsburg making it 14 victories in a row as well as taking Bayern top of the Bundesliga. They have not conceded a goal in seven games, or in any away match since Barcelona in November.
Nevertheless, the Gunners' second-half push in Munich was bolstered when Victoria Pelova came off the bench for her Arsenal European debut following her January move from Ajax, and she is already proving a valuable addition in the long-term absence of Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema.
Form guide
Arsenal
Last six games: WLWWWL
Last match: Tottenham Hotspur 1-5 Arsenal, 25/03
Where they stand: 4th in Women's Super League, League Cup winners
Bayern
Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWW
Last match: Bayern 1-0 Wolfsburg, 25/03
Where they stand: 1st in Frauen-Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals
Where to watch
Every game in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz, Williamson, Rafaelle, McCabe; Little, Maanum, Wälti; Pelova, Blackstenius, Foord
Bayern: Grohs; Rall, Kumagai, Viggósdóttir, Hansen; Zadrazil, Stanway; Magull; Bühl, Schüller, Lohmann
Misses next game if booked: Kett, Viggósdóttir
View from the camps
Kim Little, Arsenal captain: "Obviously there's a second leg, which is why this is so exciting and great to be a part of. We need to make sure to take our chances, and I'm sure we'll do that."
Lea Schüller, Bayern forward: "We need to build on our performance in the first half [of the first leg] and not be chasing a goal in the second half. We need to play like we did in the first half and score quickly so that we have some breathing space."
Where is the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Eindhoven's PSV Stadium will stage the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final at 16:00 CET on Saturday 3 June.
First opened in 1910, the 35,000-capacity PSV Stadium has a long history of hosting major matches, including the UEFA Cup finals of 1978 (second leg) and 2006, the second leg of the 1988 UEFA Super Cup and three games at UEFA EURO 2000.
On 6 April 2018, 30,238 fans at the home of PSV Eindhoven watched the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland on the way to the FIFA Women's World Cup, a record crowd for any UEFA-organised women's qualifier. On 1 June 2019, a then Dutch record women's football attendance of 30,640 saw the Netherlands face Australia in a friendly at the stadium.