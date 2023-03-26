Chelsea vs Lyon Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Sunday, 26 March 2023
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Chelsea and Lyon.
Article top media content
Article body
Chelsea and Lyon meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 30 March at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea vs Lyon at a glance
When: Thursday 30 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stamford Bridge, London
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg
How to follow / Where to watch: Build-up and live stream from DAZN can be found here
Semi-final: vs Roma or Barcelona (22/23 & 29/30 April)
What do you need to know?
Having lost for the first time in the 19 home opening legs they have played in this competition – Guro Reiten giving Chelsea the advantage at OL Stadium – Lyon now hope to avoid their first elimination at an away ground since departing the 2008/09 semi-finals at Duisburg.
They have won in London already this season, 1-0 at Arsenal in the group stage, and that is their minimum requirement if their eighth title defence is not to end at Stamford Bridge.
There was an extra boost on Saturday as Ada Hegerberg came off the bench against Guingamp, having been an unused substitute in the first leg in her first selection since injury in early September. The Norwegian forward immediately scored with the first touch of her latest comeback, while Amel Majri also started for the first time since maternity leave.
Chelsea showed their ability to soak up pressure and counter effectively in the first leg, leaving them well placed to avenge their 2018/19 semi-final exit to Lyon. However, injury on the day to central defender Millie Bright was a concern, increased on Sunday when Erin Cuthbert – so impressive in the first leg – limped off in the 2-0 defeat at Manchester City that cost Chelsea their Women's Super League lead.
Form guide
Chelsea
Last six games: LWWWWL
Last match: Man City 2-0 Chelsea, 26/03
Where they stand: 3rd in Women's Super League, FA Cup semi-finals
Lyon
Last six games (most recent result first): WLWWWW
Last match: Lyon 6-0 Guingamp, 25/03
Where they stand: 1st in Division 1 Féminine, French Cup final
Where to watch
Every game in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea: Berger; Périsset, Buchanan, Eriksson, Carter; Leupolz, Ingle; James, Fleming, Reiten; Kerr
Misses next game if booked: Carter, James
Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Morroni; Horan, Egurrola, Marozsán; Cascarino, Le Sommer, Däbritz
Misses next game if booked: Egurrola
View from the camps
Sam Kerr, Chelsea forward: "It's a different game when you play at home, so we're happy with the 1-0. We always try to get better in every game we play. We need to play how we played [in the first leg] and add a little more."
Sonia Bompastor, Lyon coach:"Our philosophy is to always play to win. We have to score in the second leg. We have to keep all our ambition and confidence. We have the qualities to win at Chelsea."
Vanessa Gilles, Lyon defender: "Whether we're playing Chelsea or a league game, we're not going to change our style of play. We know what we do well; we're going to impose ourselves, and we know that whoever we play, there'll be room to create chances."
Ada Hegerberg, Lyon forward: "We have a big game to prepare for. We know that we have to show something different to the first leg. We will do everything to be ready; we don't want to lose in the Champions League quarter-finals."
Where is the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Eindhoven's PSV Stadium will stage the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final at 16:00 CET on Saturday 3 June.
First opened in 1910, the 35,000-capacity PSV Stadium has a long history of hosting major matches, including the UEFA Cup finals of 1978 (second leg) and 2006, the second leg of the 1988 UEFA Super Cup and three games at UEFA EURO 2000.
On 6 April 2018, 30,238 fans at the home of PSV Eindhoven watched the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland on the way to the FIFA Women's World Cup, a record crowd for any UEFA-organised women's qualifier. On 1 June 2019, a then Dutch record women's football attendance of 30,640 saw the Netherlands face Australia in a friendly at the stadium.