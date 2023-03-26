Chelsea vs Lyon Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Chelsea and Lyon meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 30 March at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Lyon at a glance When: Thursday 30 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stamford Bridge, London

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg

Semi-final: vs Roma or Barcelona (22/23 & 29/30 April)

What do you need to know?

Having lost for the first time in the 19 home opening legs they have played in this competition – Guro Reiten giving Chelsea the advantage at OL Stadium – Lyon now hope to avoid their first elimination at an away ground since departing the 2008/09 semi-finals at Duisburg.

They have won in London already this season, 1-0 at Arsenal in the group stage, and that is their minimum requirement if their eighth title defence is not to end at Stamford Bridge.

There was an extra boost on Saturday as Ada Hegerberg came off the bench ﻿against Guingamp, having been an unused substitute in the first leg in her first selection since injury in early September. The Norwegian forward immediately scored with the first touch of her latest comeback, while Amel Majri also started for the first time since maternity leave.

Chelsea showed their ability to soak up pressure and counter effectively in the first leg, leaving them well placed to avenge their 2018/19 semi-final exit to Lyon. However, injury on the day to central defender Millie Bright was a concern, increased on Sunday when Erin Cuthbert – so impressive in the first leg – limped off in the 2-0 defeat at Manchester City that cost Chelsea their Women's Super League lead.

Highlights: Lyon 0-1 Chelsea

Meet the quarter-finalists

Form guide

Chelsea

Last six games: LWWWWL

Last match: Man City 2-0 Chelsea, 26/03

Where they stand: 3rd in Women's Super League, FA Cup semi-finals

Lyon

Last six games (most recent result first): WLWWWW

Last match: Lyon 6-0 Guingamp, 25/03

Where they stand: 1st in Division 1 Féminine, French Cup final

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Berger; Périsset, Buchanan, Eriksson, Carter; Leupolz, Ingle; James, Fleming, Reiten; Kerr

Misses next game if booked: Carter, James

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Morroni; Horan, Egurrola, Marozsán; Cascarino, Le Sommer, Däbritz

Misses next game if booked: Egurrola

Performance Insight: Lyon 0-1 Chelsea

View from the camps

Sam Kerr, Chelsea forward: "It's a different game when you play at home, so we're happy with the 1-0. We always try to get better in every game we play. We need to play how we played [in the first leg] and add a little more."

Sonia Bompastor, Lyon coach:"Our philosophy is to always play to win. We have to score in the second leg. We have to keep all our ambition and confidence. We have the qualities to win at Chelsea."

Vanessa Gilles, Lyon defender: "Whether we're playing Chelsea or a league game, we're not going to change our style of play. We know what we do well; we're going to impose ourselves, and we know that whoever we play, there'll be room to create chances."

Ada Hegerberg, Lyon forward: "We have a big game to prepare for. We know that we have to show something different to the first leg. We will do everything to be ready; we don't want to lose in the Champions League quarter-finals."

