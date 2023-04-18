Chelsea vs Barcelona Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Chelsea and Barcelona meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first-leg on Saturday 22 April at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Barcelona at a glance When: Saturday 22 April (13:30 CET kick-off)

Where: Stamford Bridge, London

What: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg

How to follow / Where to watch: Build-up and live stream from DAZN can be found here

Second leg: 18:45 CET, Thursday 27 April, Camp Nou

What do you need to know?

Barcelona's 4-0 win against Chelsea in the 2021 final in Gothenburg gave the Blaugrana their first (and so far only) Champions League title, and also remains the only decider the Blues have made. Having won their last 60 Spanish league games, and scored 35 goals in their eight European matches so far this season, Barcelona are looking at least as good as two years ago, and that has been without Alexia Putellas, who could make her first appearance of 2022/23 at Stamford Bridge after recovering from injury.

Chelsea showed their own credentials with their dramatic quarter-final elimination of holders Lyon, ensuring Barcelona would not face the club that dethroned them last May in Turin. Sam Kerr is in prolific form up front and Pernille Harder has returned to the squad after a long-term absence but Chelsea have concerns over central defensive pair Millie Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan.

2021 final highlights: Chelsea 0-4 Barcelona

Form guide

Chelsea

Last six games (most recent result first): WWLLWW

Last match: Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea, 16/04 (FA Cup semi-final)

Where they stand: 2nd in Women's Super League, FA Cup final

Barcelona

Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWW

Last match: Barcelona 4-0 Atlético, 15/04

Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga

Where to watch Every game in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Berger; Périsset, Mjelde, Eriksson, Carter; Cuthbert; Leupolz, Reiten; James, Kerr, Charles

Barcelona: Paños; Bronze, Paredes, León, Rolfö; Bonmatí, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Oshoala, Paralluelo

View from the camps

To follow.