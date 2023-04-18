Chelsea vs Barcelona Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the potential line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg between Chelsea and Barcelona.
Chelsea and Barcelona meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first-leg on Saturday 22 April at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea vs Barcelona at a glance
When: Saturday 22 April (13:30 CET kick-off)
Where: Stamford Bridge, London
What: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg
How to follow / Where to watch: Build-up and live stream from DAZN can be found here
Second leg: 18:45 CET, Thursday 27 April, Camp Nou
What do you need to know?
Barcelona's 4-0 win against Chelsea in the 2021 final in Gothenburg gave the Blaugrana their first (and so far only) Champions League title, and also remains the only decider the Blues have made. Having won their last 60 Spanish league games, and scored 35 goals in their eight European matches so far this season, Barcelona are looking at least as good as two years ago, and that has been without Alexia Putellas, who could make her first appearance of 2022/23 at Stamford Bridge after recovering from injury.
Chelsea showed their own credentials with their dramatic quarter-final elimination of holders Lyon, ensuring Barcelona would not face the club that dethroned them last May in Turin. Sam Kerr is in prolific form up front and Pernille Harder has returned to the squad after a long-term absence but Chelsea have concerns over central defensive pair Millie Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan.
Form guide
Chelsea
Last six games (most recent result first): WWLLWW
Last match: Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea, 16/04 (FA Cup semi-final)
Where they stand: 2nd in Women's Super League, FA Cup final
Barcelona
Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWW
Last match: Barcelona 4-0 Atlético, 15/04
Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga
Where to watch
Every game in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.
Possible line-ups
Chelsea: Berger; Périsset, Mjelde, Eriksson, Carter; Cuthbert; Leupolz, Reiten; James, Kerr, Charles
Barcelona: Paños; Bronze, Paredes, León, Rolfö; Bonmatí, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Oshoala, Paralluelo
View from the camps
Where is the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Eindhoven's PSV Stadium will stage the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final at 16:00 CET on Saturday 3 June.
First opened in 1910, the 35,000-capacity PSV Stadium has a long history of hosting major matches, including the UEFA Cup finals of 1978 (second leg) and 2006, the second leg of the 1988 UEFA Super Cup and three games at UEFA EURO 2000.
On 6 April 2018, 30,238 fans at the home of PSV Eindhoven watched the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland on the way to the FIFA Women's World Cup, a record crowd for any UEFA-organised women's qualifier. On 1 June 2019, a then Dutch record women's football attendance of 30,640 saw the Netherlands face Australia in a friendly at the stadium.