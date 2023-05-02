Women's Champions League games of the season: Which is your favourite?

The 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League produced its share of upsets and dramatic comebacks.

UEFA.com picks out six games that had us thrilled. Vote for your favourite.

19/10/2022, Group C Matchday 1

The opening night of the group stage produced a sensation as Lyon began their title defence with the biggest European defeat in their history – and no team has played more games in this competition. Caitlin Foord and Frida Maanum had Arsenal two up in 23 minutes and although Melvine Malard soon pulled one back, Beth Mead's free-kick made it 3-1 at the break.

Foord and Mead scored again midway through the second half, the first time since FC Lyon became Olympique Lyonnais in 2004 that they had conceded five at home. Lyon were to gain some revenge with a 1-0 win at Arsenal that helped them through but the Gunners still finished top of Group C.

Must-see moment: Foord pouncing on a Wendie Renard pass and scoring from distance to make it 4-1, taking the scoreline from eyebrow-raising to mind-blowing.

Highlights: Lyon 1-5 Arsenal

26/10/2022, Group B Matchday 2

Roma, through to the group stage on their much-anticipated European debut, edged Slavia Praha 1-0 on Matchday 1, but seemed to be heading for defeat in Austria when Rita Schumacher put St. Pölten two up just after half-time, adding to Jasmin Eder's penalty.

It was still 2-0 with 15 minutes left but Elena Linari, Valentina Giacinti (on the rebound from a saved penalty), Manuela Giugliano and Paloma Lázaro from distance turned the game, though there was still time for Mária Mikolajová to set up a tense finish. The result was crucial to putting Roma out of St. Pölten's reach in the top two.

Must-see moment: At 2-1, home keeper Carina Schlüter dives to tip Andressa Alves's penalty on to the post – only for the deflection to spin into the path of the grateful Giugliano.

Highlights: St. Pölten 3-4 Roma

27/10/2022, Group D Matchday 2

Coming back from 2-0 down was rather a theme on Matchday 2. Bayern had already overturned a deficit to beat Rosengård 2-1 but an hour in at Benfica they trailed by two after goals from Nycole Rysla and Cloé Lacasse. Bayern, who were surprisingly held 0-0 at Benfica in the 2021/22 group stage, got back in it through Maximiliane Rall's looping header but Benfica still seemed to have every chance of bouncing back from their opening 9-0 loss at Barcelona in style.

With seven minutes left, though, Georgia Stanway got her first Bayern goal with a finish from distance. Benfica then won a penalty but Maria-Luisa Grohs brilliantly denied Ana Vitória and in the eighth added minute Stanway let fly from just outside the box. The result was crucial to putting Bayern out of Benfica's reach in the top two.

Must-see moment: Stanway's late, late strike, with echoes of her UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-final extra-time winner for England against Spain.

Highlights: Benfica 2-3 Bayern

Bayern 3-1 Barcelona

07/12/2022, Group D Matchday 4

This time it was Bayern that found themselves 2-0 up against Barcelona, and inside ten minutes through Klara Bühl and Lina Magull, to the delight of a club record 24,000 crowd in Munich. Bayern then showed a solidity that frustrated a Barcelona team that had beaten them 3-0 a fortnight earlier in front 46,967 at the Camp Nou.

On the hour it was 3-0 to Bayern through Lea Schüller's header. Five minutes later Geyse robbed Grohs and pulled one back and while Bayern closed out the win, Barcelona did maintain a head-to-head goal difference advantage over the German club that was to decide first place in Group D.

Must-see moment: Barcelona had not let in more than one in a game all season (other than a 2-1 friendly loss to ... Bayern in August). They looked pretty shell-shocked when it happened in ten minutes in Munich.

Highlights: Bayern 3-1 Barcelona

30/04/2023, Quarter-final second leg

Chelsea had become the second London team to win at Lyon in the first leg, but their 1-0 advantage disappeared with 13 minutes left at Stamford Bridge, Vanessa Gilles squeezing the ball in to force extra time. In now torrential rain, Lyon seemed set to keep their title defence going when three substitutes combined, Vicki Becho back-heeling into the path of Ada Hegerberg, only just back after nearly seven months out, and the competition's all-time top scorer crossing for Sara Däbritz to turn in.

But with the 120 minutes already up, Lauren James went down in the Lyon box under a challenge from Becho. After a lengthy VAR check, a penalty was given and Maren Mjelde converted to force a whole shoot-out of spot kicks. Mjelde was among the successful takers but Wendie Renard was denied by Ann-Katrin Berger and Christiane Endler immediately saved from James. With Chelsea 4-3 up and the game on the line, Berger kept out Lindsey Horan's kick to send Stamford Bridge into raptures, the first time since the 2013/14 round of 16 against Turbine Potsdam that a team other than Paris Saint-Germain had eliminated Lyon.

Must-see moment: There was just under six minutes between James being fouled and Mjelde taking the penalty, but she buried it nervelessly.

Highlights: Chelsea 1-2 Lyon (4-3 pens)

01/05/2023, Semi-final second leg

The first leg was dramatic enough, as an Arsenal side hugely depleted by injury recovered from two down to draw, and a sell-out crowd of above 60,000 were there to see if the Gunners could return to the final 16 years on from their 2007 triumph. Stina Blackstenius, who equalised away to Wolfsburg eight days earlier, gave Arsenal an early lead but just before half-time former Gunners midfielder Jill Roord volleyed an equaliser after a flick-on from Alex Popp, who had missed the first leg injured.

Popp has been helping teams eliminate Arsenal since the 2009/10 quarter-final with Duisburg and headed Wolfsburg in front just before the hour only for Jenny Beattie, who also played in that tie 13 years earlier, to equalise with 15 minutes left. Extra time could have gone either way, Arsenal's Katie McCabe hitting the crossbar, but in the 119th minute, with penalties looming, Jule Brand won the ball deep in home territory and centred for fellow substitute Pauline Bremer to turn in the winner.

Must-see moment: Bremer's winner sparking a bench-clearing Wolfsburg celebration.