Women's Champions League final in Eindhoven now sold out

The final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg, which takes place at Eindhoven's PSV Stadium on Saturday 3 June, is the first to be fully sold out since the competition was rebranded to the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2009/10.

Over 34,100 tickets have been issued, meaning the showpiece will beat the attendance record for a women's football match in the Netherlands, previously set in 2019 when the Dutch national team played Australia – also at the PSV Stadium – in front of 30,640 spectators.

The final in Eindhoven will be the highlight of a season which has captured the public imagination, as reflected by a spectacular rise in attendances. Indeed, average crowds from the last-16 stage onward are at an all-time high of 10,800, while five of the competition's all-time top ten attendances have been recorded this season.

Nadine Kessler, UEFA managing director of women's football, said: "This is the first time we have fully sold out a Women's Champions League final. And that's a few weeks in advance, which is just another sign that we have reached a new level. The amount of fans who wish to travel with their team has risen enormously, too. Each team has picked up an allocation of more than 4,500 for their own supporters – far more than ever before.

"In addition, we can expect fans from both teams to have also acquired tickets through the general sale. It’s going to be an amazing occasion for everyone, whether in the stadium or in front of the TV."

Gijs de Jong, Secretary-General of the Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB), said: "We have wanted to host the UEFA Women's Champions League final in the Netherlands for quite some time, so it's great to see it happen now. And it's even more wonderful that we will become the first sold-out final in history.

"By bringing matches like this to our country, we hope to inspire girls and women to become even more involved in football – to become a player, a coach, a board member, a referee or a fan.

"During – and in the years since – UEFA Women's EURO 2017, which was also hosted here, we have seen what a major football event can bring to our country. With this in mind, we recently launched our bid to host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027, together with Germany and Belgium."