Cheryl Foster to referee 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final

The UEFA Referees Committee has announced that Cheryl Foster will referee the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg, to be played at PSV Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on Saturday 3 June at 16:00 CET.

An international referee since 2015, the 42-year-old will take charge of her first UEFA Women's Champions League final. This season, she has refereed three UEFA Women's Champions League matches, including the quarter-final second leg between Wolfsburg and Paris Saint-Germain.

She also took charge of last season's semi-final second leg between Wolfsburg and Barcelona, and officiated three matches at UEFA Women's EURO 2022 in England. Capped 63 times by Wales as a player, Foster previously appeared in UEFA women's club competition for Bangor City and St. Francis.

Foster will be assisted by the Republic of Ireland's Michelle O'Neill and Franca Overtoom from the Netherlands, with England's Natalie Anne Aspinall acting as reserve assistant referee. The fourth official is Rebecca Welch, also from England. The VAR role has been assigned to Italian Massimiliano Irrati, and he will be accompanied by Sian Massey-Ellis from England and Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi from Italy.