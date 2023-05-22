UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Cheryl Foster to referee 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final

Monday, May 22, 2023

Cheryl Foster from Wales will referee the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg.

Cheryl Foster, referee for the 2023 Women's Champions League final
Cheryl Foster, referee for the 2023 Women's Champions League final UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA Referees Committee has announced that Cheryl Foster will referee the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg, to be played at PSV Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on Saturday 3 June at 16:00 CET.

An international referee since 2015, the 42-year-old will take charge of her first UEFA Women's Champions League final. This season, she has refereed three UEFA Women's Champions League matches, including the quarter-final second leg between Wolfsburg and Paris Saint-Germain.

She also took charge of last season's semi-final second leg between Wolfsburg and Barcelona, and officiated three matches at UEFA Women's EURO 2022 in England. Capped 63 times by Wales as a player, Foster previously appeared in UEFA women's club competition for Bangor City and St. Francis.

Foster will be assisted by the Republic of Ireland's Michelle O'Neill and Franca Overtoom from the Netherlands, with England's Natalie Anne Aspinall acting as reserve assistant referee. The fourth official is Rebecca Welch, also from England. The VAR role has been assigned to Italian Massimiliano Irrati, and he will be accompanied by Sian Massey-Ellis from England and Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi from Italy.

UEFA Women's Champions League final refereeing team

Referee: Cheryl Foster (WAL)
Assistants: Michelle O'Neill (IRL) and Franca Overtoom (NED)
Fourth official: Rebecca Welch (ENG)
Reserve assistant: Natalie Anne Aspinall (ENG)
VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)
Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis (ENG)
VAR support: Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi (ITA)

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, May 22, 2023

Selected for you

Lowdown on the 2023 final
Live 19/05/2023

Lowdown on the 2023 final

Barcelona meet fellow former champions Wolfsburg in Eindhoven on 3 June: some themes to watch.
Players to watch in the final
Live 19/05/2023

Players to watch in the final

We highlight four players who could make the difference in Eindhoven.
UEFA Women's Champions League final sold out
Live 16/05/2023

UEFA Women's Champions League final sold out

FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg face each other in final on 3 June at PSV Stadium.