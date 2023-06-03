Where the Women's Champions League final was won and lost: Barcelona 3-2 Wolfsburg

Barcelona are UEFA Women's Champions League winners for the second time after overturning a 2-0 half-time deficit to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in Eindhoven.

The teams and our reporters look back on the game.

Where did the coaches and players think the final was decided?

Jonatan Giráldez, Barcelona coach: "Maybe the half-time score was unfair because of how many chances we'd created and the pattern of play. We made a mistake at the start and we conceded. It's not about what happens but how you react, and we did that well but then conceded again. At half-time, we wanted to improve ball reception. We had to wake up, be optimistic, realise there were 45 minutes left and it wasn't impossible.

"To the fans, I want to say thank you. Not just for tonight but for their support throughout the season. Whenever we won on the pitch, we won in the stands as well, and they were key. From the moment my players left the hotel, they needed that extra energy."

Player of the Match: Patri Guijarro highlights

Patri Guijarro, Visa Player of the Match: "We needed to start more seriously. Maybe we did, but it complicates matters when you concede two goals. We created chances but didn't take them. We talked at half-time about those small details, the self-belief that we've matured since last year and that we didn't break down after going behind. It was everyone's hunger and belief [that led to victory]."

Tommy Stroot, Wolfsburg coach:"Ultimately, it was the quality of Barcelona. We showed what we can do very well; in the first half, we were really in the game but we were then punished for the small details.

"From the start of the second half, we weren't as decisive as we needed to be and that meant we needed to play deeper. When they got back to 2-2, the game was completely open and, with 30 minutes to go, anything can happen and Barcelona have a lot of quality."

Alex Popp, Wolfsburg forward: "You simply have to admit that Barcelona kept the pressure quite high from the start of the second half. In those minutes on the pitch, we weren't able to force ourselves into the game and then it obviously gets difficult. It was a very good 2-0 in the first half, and within five minutes of the second it was 2-2. We wanted to push our game further up and to build on it. We didn't achieve that towards the end."

Alexia Putellas holds the trophy aloft AFP via Getty Images

Where did our reporters think the final was decided?

Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter: A final won in style, won despite trailing by two goals and a final to bring glory. But a final won by one of Barcelona's age-old strategies: creating superiority in midfield. Half-time was when coach Giráldez moved Salma Paralluelo inside, played Fridolina Rolfö like a left-winger, not a left-back, and thus dropped Mariona Caldentey into midfield.

Wolfsburg didn't read it quickly, Barcelona started to have additional numbers and that freed Caroline Graham Hansen, and particularly Aitana Bonmatí, to do devastating things. Strategy needed to be matched by execution, something Wolfsburg excelled at in the first half, but both Guijarro, whose run for the second goal was exquisite in its timing, and Rolfö were up to the task. A true spectacle, one which pushed the women's game still further centre stage – but a cherished second European crown for the Blaugrana.

Moment of the Day: Watch Barcelona lift the trophy

Judith Tuffentsammer, Wolfsburg reporter: Wolfsburg played an incredible first half – defensively solid with every player pulling their weight, and clinical in attack with two goals from three attempts. And then there was that tiny bit of luck you sometimes need to win titles as Barcelona missed a couple of clear chances.

Everything was going according to plan: don't let Barcelona get into a rhythm, do try to make them play your own game. But then the second half started and Barcelona twice caught them off guard.

Impressively, Wolfsburg rallied after this shock and found their defensive stability again, while Ewa Pajor had two more good chances – until a mistake on a clearance somehow led to Barcelona taking the lead. After that, Barça were flying and although the Wölfinnen were able to prevent taking any more damage, the intense and exhausting first half had clearly taken its toll.

Paul Saffer, UEFA.com match reporter: After four straight finals in which a fast start to the game had been the key, this time it was what came immediately after the interval that proved decisive. Barcelona have shown their ability to dictate and dominate in recent years; what they unveiled tonight was a grit and tactical flexibility to go with the incredible individual talents they boast.

The switch in the Barcelona forwards, allowing them to hold up the ball better and pushing Guijarro forward to pick up the pieces, paid dramatic dividends. Bonmatí, already Player of the Match in the 2021 final, again produced her best on the biggest stage of all.