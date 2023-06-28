Lisbon to stage 2025 UEFA Women's Champions League final

Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon has beeen appointed to host the UEFA Women's Champions League final in 2025 by the UEFA Executive Committee.

Upcoming UEFA Women's Champions League final venues 2024: San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao

The home of Sporting CP opened in 2003 ahead of UEFA EURO 2004 in Portugal, replacing another stadium of the same name. It staged, among other games, the semi-final of that tournament and the following year was the venue for the UEFA Cup final.

It will be the second UEFA Women's Champions League final to be held in Lisbon after 2014, when Estádio do Restelo staged Wolfsburg's 4-3 win against Tyresö.