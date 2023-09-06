Women's Champions League round 1: Arsenal, Benfica, Juventus, Frankfurt among finalists

UEFA Women's Champions League round 1 has begun, marking the start of the 2023/24 season, with Wednesday's semi-final winners including former title-holders Arsenal and Frankfurt. The finals are on Saturday.

Fixtures and results

Round 1 is one of two rounds before the 16-team group stage, which begins in November. It is split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 will consist of two stages, each of one-off knockout matches played in single-venue mini-tournaments: the semi-finals were on Wednesday and the finals/third-place play-offs are on Saturday.

The winners of each final (11 in champions path, four in league path) will progress to round 2, which will decide the 12 teams joining holders Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern and Chelsea in the group stage.

Among the highlights of the semi-finals, Arsenals 3-0 win at Linköping, one of several ties involving players fresh from the latter stages of the FIFA Women's World Cup, was watched by a crowd of 7,805, a UEFA women's club record for Sweden and the biggest-ever for the first stage of the competition.

Four-time winners Frankfurt and last season's group contenders Benfica, Juventus (who now play Frankfurt) and Vllaznia also won through (St. Pölten and Zürich had byes to the final in their groups). However, among those beaten in the semis were former semi-finalists Brøndby, losing to Celtic.

See who enters in round 2 and group stage

All times CET

League path:

Sixteen teams enter at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.

They were drawn into four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each.

The winners of the four finals will progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry. Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts: Twente)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Levante 4-0 Stjarnan

Twente 6-0 Sturm Graz



Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

Sturm Graz vs Stjarnan (13:30)

Final

Levante vs Twente (19:30)

Group 2 (hosts: Eintracht Frankfurt)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Juventus 6-0 Okzhetpes

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 Slovácko

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

Slovácko vs Okzhetepes (18:30)

Final

Juventus vs Eintracht Frankfurt (13:00)

Group 3 (hosts: Linköping)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Arsenal 3-0 Linköping

Paris FC 4-0 Kryvbas

2022/23 quarter-final highlights: Arsenal 2-0 Bayern

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

Linköping vs Kryvbas (19:00)

Final

Arsenal vs Paris FC (15:00)

Group 4 (hosts: Vålerenga)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Brøndby 0-1 Celtic

Minsk 1-3 Vålerenga

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

Brøndby vs Minsk (14:00)

Final

Vålerenga vs Celtic (20:00)

Enter in round 2:

Wolfsburg

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Sparta Praha

Häcken

Manchester United

Juventus are aiming to once again make the group stage through the champions path Juventus FC via Getty Images

Champions path:

41 teams are entering at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.

They were drawn into 11 single-venue knockout mini-tournaments: eight with four teams and three with three teams.

The winners of the 11 finals will progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry. Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts: Universitatea Olimpia Cluj)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Ferencváros 2-2 Qiryat Gat (aet, Qiryat Gat win 3-1 on pens)

Universitatea Olimpia Cluj 6-2 Spartak Myjava

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

Ferencváros vs Spartak Myjava (10:00)

Final

Universitatea Olimpia Cluj vs Qiryat Gat (15:00)

Group 2 (hosts: SFK 2000 Sarajevo)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Vorskla 4-3 Flora Tallinn (aet)

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 0-4 Osijek

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Flora Tallinn (11:00)

Final

Vorskla vs Osijek (17:00)

Group 3 (hosts: Mura)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Apollon LFC 9-0 Ljuboten

Mura 0-0 FC Samegrelo (aet, Samegrelo win 5-4 on pens)

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

Mura vs Ljuboten (11:00)

Final

Apollon LFC vs FC Samegrelo (16:30)

Group 4 (hosts: HB Køge)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Spartak Subotica 7-0 KÍ Klaksvík

HB Køge 1-2 KuPS Kuopio



Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

HB Køge vs KÍ Klaksvík (12:30)

Final

Spartak Subotica vs KuPS Kuopio (16:00)

Group 5 (hosts: Katowice)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Brann 5-0 Lokomotiv Stara Zagora

Anderlecht 5-0 Katowice

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

Katowice vs Lokomotiv Stara Zagora (14:00)

Final

Anderlecht vs Brann (20:00)

Group 6 (hosts: SL Benfica)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

BIIK-Shymkent 0-1 SFK Rīga

Benfica 8-1 Cliftonville

2022/23 group highlights: Rosengård 1-3 Benfica

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

BIIK-Shymkent vs Cliftonville (12:00)

Final

Benfica vs SFK Rīga (19:00)

Group 7 (hosts: Vllaznia)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Valur 2-1 Ankara BB Fomget

Vllaznia 4-2 EP-Hajvalia

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

EP-Hajvalia vs Ankara BB Fomget (12:00)

Final

Vllaznia vs Valur (18:00)

Group 8 (hosts: Gintra)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Glasgow City 2-0 Shelbourne

Gintra 2-0 Cardiff City



Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

Shelbourne vs Cardiff City (11:00)

Final

Glasgow City vs Gintra (17:00)

Group 9 (hosts: St. Pölten)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-final

PAOK 6-1 Racing FC Union Luxembourg

Saturday 9 September

Final

St. Pölten vs PAOK (18:00)

Group 10 (hosts: Agarista Anenii Noi)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-final

Dinamo-BSUPC 9-0 Agarista Anenii Noi

Saturday 9 September

Final

Ajax vs Dinamo-BSUPC (17:00)

Group 11 (hosts: Birkirkara)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-final

Breznica 0-1 Birkirkara

Saturday 9 September

Final

Zürich vs Birkirkara (18:00)

Enter in round 2:

Slavia Praha

Rosengård

Roma

PAOK won to set up a tie with St. Pölten Tom Seiss/SKN Women

Club facts

• KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo are entering for a record 21st time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). Sarajevo extend their outright record to 21 straight appearances. Brøndby, after missing out last season, make a 20th entry.

• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt.

• Arsenal, semi-finalists last season, were winners in 2006/07.

• Brøndby and Paris FC (as Juvisy), have previously reached the semi-finals while Glasgow City, Juventus, Linköping and Valur have been in the last eight.

• Arsenal beat Linköping in a dramatic quarter-final in 2010/11, both legs finishing as draws but the Gunners progressing on away goals after Katie Chapman's 80th-minute equaliser in Sweden (Arsenal came from behind three times in a tie that ended 3-3 on aggregate).

• Benfica and Juventus, like Arsenal, have played in both group stages since the round was introduced in 2021/22. Hoping to return after appearing in last season's group stage are St. Pölten, Vllaznia and Zürich. HB Køge were involved in the first group stage of 2020/21 but missed out a year ago.

• Debuts: Ankara BB Fomget, Cliftonville, GieKSa Katowice, Kryvbas.

• Samegrelo previously entered as FC Nike. Mura previously entered as Pomurje.

Women's Champions League top ten goals of the season

Season calendar

Round 2 draw

15 September, Nyon

Round 2

First leg: 10/11 October

Second leg: 18/19 October

Group stage draw

20 October, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 14/15 November

Matchday 2: 22/23 November

Matchday 3: 13/14 December

Matchday 4: 20/21 December

Matchday 5: 24/25 January

Matchday 6: 30/31 January

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

6 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 19/20 March

Second leg: 27/28 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 20/21 April

Second leg: 27/28 April

Final (San Mamés, Bilbao)

24, 25 or 26 May tbc