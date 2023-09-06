Women's Champions League round 1: Arsenal, Benfica, Juventus, Frankfurt among finalists
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Former champions Arsenal and Frankfurt are among the teams who are through to Saturday's round 1 finals.
UEFA Women's Champions League round 1 has begun, marking the start of the 2023/24 season, with Wednesday's semi-final winners including former title-holders Arsenal and Frankfurt.
Round 1 is one of two rounds before the 16-team group stage, which begins in November. It is split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 will consist of two stages, each of one-off knockout matches played in single-venue mini-tournaments: the semi-finals were on Wednesday and the finals/third-place play-offs are on Saturday.
The winners of each final (11 in champions path, four in league path) will progress to round 2, which will decide the 12 teams joining holders Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern and Chelsea in the group stage.
All times CET
Round 1 groups
League path:
- Sixteen teams enter at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.
- They were drawn into four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each.
- The winners of the four finals will progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry. Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.
Group 1 (hosts: Twente)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Levante 4-0 Stjarnan
Twente 6-0 Sturm Graz
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match
Sturm Graz vs Stjarnan (13:30)
Final
Levante vs Twente (19:30)
Group 2 (hosts: Eintracht Frankfurt)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Juventus 6-0 Okzhetpes
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 Slovácko
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match
Slovácko vs Okzhetepes (18:30)
Final
Juventus vs Eintracht Frankfut (13:00)
Group 3 (hosts: Linköping)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Arsenal 3-0 Linköping
Paris FC 4-0 Kryvbas
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match
Linköping vs Kryvbas (19:00)
Final
Arsenal vs Paris FC (15:00)
Group 4 (hosts: Vålerenga)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Brøndby 0-1 Celtic
Minsk 1-3 Vålerenga
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match
Brøndby vs Minsk (14:00)
Final
Vålerenga vs Celtic (20:00)
Enter in round 2:
Wolfsburg
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Sparta Praha
Häcken
Manchester United
Champions path:
- 41 teams are entering at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.
- They were drawn into 11 single-venue knockout mini-tournaments: eight with four teams and three with three teams.
- The winners of the 11 finals will progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry. Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.
Group 1 (hosts: Universitatea Olimpia Cluj)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Ferencváros 2-2 Qiryat Gat (aet, Qiryat Gat win 3-1 on pens)
Universitatea Olimpia Cluj 6-2 Spartak Myjava
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match
Ferencváros vs Spartak Myjava (10:00)
Final
Universitatea Olimpia Cluj vs Qiryat Gat (15:00)
Group 2 (hosts: SFK 2000 Sarajevo)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Vorskla 4-3 Flora Tallinn (aet)
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 0-4 Osijek
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Flora Tallinn (11:00)
Final
Vorskla vs Osijek (17:00)
Group 3 (hosts: Mura)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Apollon LFC 9-0 Ljuboten
Mura 0-0 FC Samegrelo (aet, Samegrelo win 5-4 on pens)
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match
Mura vs Ljuboten (11:00)
Final
Apollon LFC vs FC Samegrelo (16:30)
Group 4 (hosts: HB Køge)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Spartak Subotica 7-0 KÍ Klaksvík
HB Køge 1-2 KuPS Kuopio
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match
HB Køge vs KÍ Klaksvík (12:30)
Final
Spartak Subotica vs KuPS Kuopio (16:00)
Group 5 (hosts: Katowice)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Brann 5-0 Lokomotiv Stara Zagora
Anderlecht 5-0 Katowice
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match
Katowice vs Lokomotiv Stara Zagora (14:00)
Final
Anderlecht vs Brann (20:00)
Group 6 (hosts: SL Benfica)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
BIIK-Shymkent 0-1 SFK Rīga
Benfica 8-1 Cliftonville
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match
BIIK-Shymkent vs Cliftonville (12:00)
Final
Benfica vs SFK Rīga (19:00)
Group 7 (hosts: Vllaznia)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Valur 2-1 Ankara BB Fomget
Vllaznia 4-2 EP-Hajvalia
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match
EP-Hajvalia vs Ankara BB Fomget (12:00)
Final
Vllaznia vs Valur (18:00)
Group 8 (hosts: Gintra)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Glasgow City 2-0 Shelbourne
Gintra 2-0 Cardiff City
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match
Shelbourne vs Cardiff City (11:00)
Final
Glasgow City vs Gintra (17:00)
Group 9 (hosts: St. Pölten)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-final
PAOK 6-1 Racing FC Union Luxembourg
Saturday 9 September
Final
St. Pölten vs PAOK (18:00)
Group 10 (hosts: Agarista Anenii Noi)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-final
Dinamo-BSUPC 9-0 Agarista Anenii Noi
Saturday 9 September
Final
Ajax vs Dinamo-BSUPC (17:00)
Group 11 (hosts: Birkirkara)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-final
Breznica 0-1 Birkirkara
Saturday 9 September
Final
Zürich vs Birkirkara (18:00)
Enter in round 2:
Slavia Praha
Rosengård
Roma
Club facts
• KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo are entering for a record 21st time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). Sarajevo extend their outright record to 21 straight appearances. Brøndby, after missing out last season, make a 20th entry.
• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt.
• Arsenal, semi-finalists last season, were winners in 2006/07.
• Brøndby and Paris FC (as Juvisy), have previously reached the semi-finals while Glasgow City, Juventus, Linköping and Valur have been in the last eight.
• Arsenal beat Linköping in a dramatic quarter-final in 2010/11, both legs finishing as draws but the Gunners progressing on away goals after Katie Chapman's 80th-minute equaliser in Sweden (Arsenal came from behind three times in a tie that ended 3-3 on aggregate).
• Benfica and Juventus, like Arsenal, have played in both group stages since the round was introduced in 2021/22. Hoping to return after appearing in last season's group stage are St. Pölten, Vllaznia and Zürich. HB Køge were involved in the first group stage of 2020/21 but missed out a year ago.
• Debuts: Ankara BB Fomget, Cliftonville, GieKSa Katowice, Kryvbas.
• Samegrelo previously entered as FC Nike. Mura previously entered as Pomurje.
Season calendar
Round 2 draw
15 September, Nyon
Round 2
First leg: 10/11 October
Second leg: 18/19 October
Group stage draw
20 October, Nyon
Group stage
Matchday 1: 14/15 November
Matchday 2: 22/23 November
Matchday 3: 13/14 December
Matchday 4: 20/21 December
Matchday 5: 24/25 January
Matchday 6: 30/31 January
Quarter-final & semi-final draw
6 February, Nyon
Quarter-finals
First leg: 19/20 March
Second leg: 27/28 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 20/21 April
Second leg: 27/28 April
Final (San Mamés, Bilbao)
24, 25 or 26 May tbc